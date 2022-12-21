TVB and Ad Council partner with local TV stations to prevent drunk driving over the holidays

19th annual Project Roadblock reminds holiday travelers and partygoers to get a safe ride home

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Television Bureau of Advertising (TVB), in partnership with the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the Ad Council's "Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving" PSA campaign, today announced the 19th annual Project Roadblock initiative, in which local broadcast TV stations donate advertising air time to make travel on the roads safer during the holiday season.

Drinking and driving is a serious public safety issue and is on the rise. According to the latest NHTSA data, fatalities in alcohol-impaired driving crashes increased by 14.3% (10,196 to 11,654) from 2019 to 2020. What's more, fatalities in which at least one driver was alcohol-impaired comprised of 30% of all traffic fatalities in the United States for the year.

For nearly twenty years, local broadcast TV stations have participated in Project Roadblock by airing Buzzed Driving Prevention PSAs during the six-day period between December 26 and 31, with a special push at 10 p.m. local time on New Year's Eve.

Last year's Project Roadblock secured nearly 125 local business sponsors for Project Roadblock PSAs. Since Project Roadblock's inaugural year in 2004, TV stations across the nation have donated over $153 million in media value to support this effort. 2022 has already seen a robust commitment from TV stations. Pacing ahead of previous years, stations from every state pledged their support early for Project Roadblock, demonstrating the industry's commitment to this life-saving campaign.

"Local broadcast TV stations' commitment to Project Roadblock each year is an extension of their mission to serve communities with critical information every day," said Steve Lanzano, President and CEO of TVB. "For the 19th year, TV stations will share anti-buzzed driving messages during the holiday season. With record-breaking registrations, it's evident that broadcasters are committed to raising awareness of the danger of impaired driving."

The PSAs end with the tagline "Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving," reminding drivers to catch a sober ride rather than getting behind the wheel after drinking. All PSA distribution and delivery will be donated by Extreme Reach, the global leader in creative logistics and omnichannel campaign activation.

"With drunk-driving fatalities on the rise, we want to do everything we can to make sure people are getting home safely this holiday season," said Michelle Hillman, Ad Council Chief Campaign Development Officer. "Thank you to all the broadcast TV stations that have made Project Roadblock such a success in years past, and we look forward to your support again this year."

For more information about Project Roadblock, visit tvb.org/projectroadblock, and follow the campaign online using hashtag #ProjectRoadblock on Facebook and Twitter.

