1-800-GOT-JUNK? helps give toys new homes for the holidays

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - We all remember that one toy we got growing up. That one toy we begged for heading into the holidays. That one toy we couldn't wait to unwrap, barely able to control our excitement as we ripped through the paper. That one toy that made us feel like we were on top of the world. As a child, moments like this are what make the holidays truly magical, which is why the 1-800-GOT-JUNK? New Jersey North East franchise has partnered with Second Chance Toys , a non-profit organization committed to giving gently used toys to local children's charities, to ensure all children get to experience that magical feeling this holiday season.

The partnership between 1-800-GOT-JUNK? and Second Chance Toys dates back to 2006, when New Jersey North East Franchise Owner, Drew Trautman, saw an opportunity to support the non-profit's efforts by transporting donated toys to various charities throughout the state. Over the years, approximately 25 additional 1-800-GOT-JUNK? franchise locations across multiple states have teamed up to further support the non-profit, resulting in over 250,000 toys being delivered to various children's charities. Not only have these partnerships helped make a positive difference in the lives of countless children across the country, they have also had a tremendous environmental impact, diverting over 250 million pounds of plastics from landfills.

"Our partnership with 1-800-GOT-JUNK? is without question one of the greatest assets to the Second Chance Toys operation and has allowed us to achieve a stronger positive social and environmental impact." says Director of Second Chance Toys, Zoe Cook-Nadel. "Both the hands-on and behind the scenes support from the various 1-800-GOT-JUNK? franchises has enabled us to increase our volume of toys being recirculated, and more impressively broadened our geographic reach so we can serve more children in more parts of the country than ever before."

With the help of partners like 1-800-GOT-JUNK?, Second Chance Toys is proud to announce that they have officially expanded their services nationwide. Now communities across the United States will have access to easy and convenient used toy donation services. 1-800-GOT-JUNK? looks forward to continuing their partnership with Second Chance Toys, making sure children everywhere get to grow up with the opportunity to laugh, learn, and experience the magic that play can bring.

