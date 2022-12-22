2022's Most Popular Ebooks and Audiobooks from Public Libraries

Data from leading digital platform OverDrive reveals top titles amid growing demand for library lending
CLEVELAND, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OverDrive, the leading digital reading platform for libraries and creator of the award-winning Libby reading app, released year-end lists of 2022's most popular ebooks, audiobooks and magazines borrowed from libraries around the world.
OverDrive empowers 22,000 libraries in 45 countries, with millions of readers conveniently accessing popular reading materials every day in the Libby app. As a result, digital circulation in public libraries continues to grow each year. Since public libraries launched the service nearly two decades ago, readers have borrowed over three billion digital books from libraries in the OverDrive network.
- The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)
- Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty (Henry Holt and Co.)
- The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin's Publishing Group)
- Verity by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)
- The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)
- The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles (Penguin Publishing Group)
- It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)
- The Girl in His Shadow by Audrey Blake (Sourcebooks) *Big Library Read title
- The Judge's List by John Grisham (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)
- The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V. E. Schwab (Tor Publishing Group)
- Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Books on Tape)
- The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster Audio)
- The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah (Macmillan Audio)
- Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty (Macmillan Audio)
- The Guest List by Lucy Foley (HarperAudio)
- Atomic Habits by James Clear (Books on Tape)
- Dune by Frank Herbert (Macmillan Audio)
- The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson (HarperAudio)
- The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Simon & Schuster Audio)
- Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen (Duke Classics)
- Adult fiction: The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave
- Adult nonfiction: Educated by Tara Westover
- Young adult fiction: A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas
- Children's fiction: Diary of a Wimpy Kid by Jeff Kinney
- Us Weekly
- The New Yorker
- HELLO! magazine
- Woman's World
- New Scientist
To find a public library near you, download the Libby app (iOS, Android) or visit
www.overdrive.com.
OverDrive is a mission-based company that stands with libraries. Named a Certified B Corp in 2017, OverDrive serves more than 88,000 libraries and schools in 109 countries with the industry's largest digital catalog of ebooks, audiobooks, video and other content. OverDrive's commitment to empower every library and school includes expanding access for all, tireless industry advocacy and consistently innovating. Award-winning apps and services include the Libby library reading app, the Sora student reading app, Kanopy, the leading video streaming app for libraries and colleges, and TeachingBooks.net, which offers one of the largest catalogs of supplemental materials that enhance literacy outcomes. Founded in 1986, OverDrive is in Cleveland, Ohio USA. www.overdrive.com
