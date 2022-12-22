CPSC Urges Consumers to Immediately Stop Using and Safely Store Butterfly Express Essential Oils, Including Wintergreen, Birch and Other Blends, Due to Failure to Meet Child-Resistant Packaging Requirements; Risk of Poisoning

WASHINGTON, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using certain Butterfly Express essential oils. The products contain the substance methyl salicylate which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). Butterfly Express' packaging of the products that have been found to contain methyl salicylate is either not child-resistant or has not been properly tested to the child packaging regulation, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Butterfly Express has manufactured and sold essential oils since 2010. The company has not agreed to recall the essential oils or offer a remedy to consumers.

CPSC evaluated Wintergreen, Birch, Le Sweet Relief, and Le EZ Traveler essential oils and determined each contains greater than 5% methyl salicylate, which requires the products to be in special packaging (commonly referred to as child resistant and senior friendly packaging). For certain sizes (20 mL, 240 mL, and 480 mL) of these products, the packaging is not child resistant. Other sizes of the products (10 mL and 50 mL) are in packaging for which the firm has failed to provide certification demonstrating the products meet the mandatory special packaging regulation (16 CFR § 1700.15). CPSC is aware of, but has not specifically tested the content of, other Wintergreen and/or Birch essential oil blends offered for sale online, that are similarly packaged and that may also contain greater than 5% methyl salicylate. Furthermore, CPSC is aware of these products being available in a "sample size" (6 mL) that also may not be child resistant.

These essential oils are sold by Butterfly Express at Butterfly Express and ButterflyExpress.net, and by Butterfly Express and other third-party sellers at Amazon.com, Walmart.com, eBay.com, and Healthandmed.com.

CPSC urges consumers to immediately stop use and store out of sight of children the Butterfly Express Wintergreen, Birch, Le Sweet Relief, and Le EZ Traveler essential oils. Consumers should not pour methyl salicylate down the drain. Consumers should contact their local hazardous waste disposal site for disposal instructions. Report any related incidents to the agency at www.SaferProducts.gov.

