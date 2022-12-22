PRODRIP HTX, Anti-Aging and Wellness, Opens Aesthetic Treatment Facility in Houston, TX

HOUSTON, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PRODRIP HTX, a space for IV therapy, anti-aging and aesthetic treatments, is opening its newest facility in Houston, Texas for the surrounding community. The clinic will be offering the greater Houston area IV infusions, hormone therapy, and dermatological services. Patients are invited to choose from an introductory $130 IV infusion that addresses issues of fatigue and stress such as Hangover Hydration, Recovery, Diet and Detox, Athletic Performance, Mood Support, and Meyer's Cocktails. In addition, they offer specialty IV infusions such as NAD+, Iron IV, MSM, Plaquex, and Ozone therapy.

According to Kamilla Ferrara, the former professional athlete who is opening the Houston medspa, "We are here to help you not only look your best but also help facilitate high performance whether that be in a Zoom call or on the field. Our facility provides exclusive hormone and peptide therapy in the Houston area. We offer a variety of IV infusions for a healthier, stronger and happier body including Ozone infusions. PRODRIP HTX caters to a variety of needs, ranging from hangovers, weight loss, mood instability, wrinkles, and skin concerns." She founded PRODRIP HTX, along with a double board-certified medical doctor, because of her commitment to bring new and innovative services to the Houston area. PRODRIP HTX is currently one of the few medical spas in Houston specializing in Ozone therapy and peptides which is what makes it unique. All IV therapies at PRODRIP HTX are performed by licensed medical professionals who deliver customized services specific to the needs of the patient.

The medical professionals at PRODRIP HTX specialize in Botox, laser hair removal, dermal fillers, nonsurgical facelifts, medical weight loss and PRP procedures such as vampire facials. All of PRODRIP HTX's locations offer cutting-edge laser services, including hair removal and tattoo removal as well as IPL facial treatments. PRODRIP HTX also focuses on anti-aging modalities through hormone therapy and peptides.

PRODRIP HTX invites guests to book a complimentary, virtual consultation before any aesthetic treatment or advanced cosmetic procedure. Infusion patients can choose from three membership levels to get IV infusions at a discounted monthly rate. The brand new PRODRIP HTX medspa is located at 3441 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77098, next to Office Depot. For more information regarding services and booking, please visit www.prodripmd.com or call 713-396-2312.

