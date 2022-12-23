Spreading the Joy of the Christmas Season, Calvert City's CCMA Delivers Donations to Three West Kentucky Charities Providing Critical Support to Families in Need

Spreading the Joy of the Christmas Season, Calvert City's CCMA Delivers Donations to Three West Kentucky Charities Providing Critical Support to Families in Need

Holiday donations cap off a year in which CCMA donated over $100,000 to local organizations supporting Kentucky families

CALVERT CITY, Ky., Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CC Metals & Alloys (CCMA), a mining and metals company led by Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber that employs dozens of local Kentucky workers, today announced donations to three local charitable organizations providing meals and food support, crisis assistance, and disability services to Western Kentucky families this holiday season.

As millions of Americans anxiously plan for the holidays in a challenging economic moment, CCMA's donations will support Family Service Society, Livingston County Helping Hands, and Easterseals Western Kentucky.

Family Service Society is a nonprofit that provides assistance to residents of Paducah, KY and McCracken County in need by assisting with basic needs such as food, clothing, prescription medications, emergency dental, utility assistance, personal hygiene items, household goods, and Christmas food assistance. Livingston County Helping Hands is a Smithland-based food pantry providing crisis assistance to Livingston County residents. And Easterseals Western Kentucky is a Paducah-based nonprofit providing disability services in Western Kentucky that serve over 600 children and adults annually, of which over 50% live in low to moderate-income households.

"Every child and family deserves to experience the joy of the holiday season," said Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber of CCMA. "At CCMA, we are dedicated to inspiring joy and making meaningful change in the local community, and we are proud to work with Family Service Society, Livingston County Helping Hands, and Easterseals Western Kentucky to help spread hope, happiness, and comfort during the most special time of year."

Today's announced donations follow a long history of CCMA supporting organizations in Kentucky and beyond. Last month, CCMA supported two local organizations providing Thanksgiving food and meal services to families in need across the region. In October, CCMA donated $30,000 to the Scottsville, Kentucky-based Center for Courageous Kids. And in April, CCMA and Felman Production, a Letart, WV-based mining and metals company also led by Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber, donated $25,000 in support to five local nonprofit organizations that provide critical food and meal services as well as family services to hundreds of families in their communities.

View original content:

SOURCE CC Metals and Alloys, LLC