ConsumerTrack, Inc. Relaunches with a New Name and a Renewed Mission

The digital marketing company, now known as GOBankingRates, also announces a new financial initiative to help Americans in need.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ConsumerTrack, a digital marketing company with a 20-year track record of success, will officially move forward as GOBankingRates, signifying our renewed focus on our owned-and-operated top personal finance website.

GOBankingRates.com is a leading portal for personal finance news and features, offering visitors the latest information on everything from interest rates to strategies on saving money and getting out of debt. Its editors are regularly featured on top-tier media outlets, including U.S. News & World Report, MSN Money, Daily Finance, Huffington Post, Business Insider and many more. It also specializes in connecting consumers with the best banks, credit unions and interest rates nationwide. (PRNewsfoto/GOBankingRates) (PRNewswire)

ConsumerTrack built GOBankingRates.com more than a decade ago and has since grown the site to become a leading destination for Americans to learn about money and improve their finances.

Ten million Americans visit GOBankingRates.com each month to better understand their finances and take advantage of the wide variety of information, articles, and advice available to improve their lives. ConsumerTrack – now GOBankingRates – is committed to helping everyone with their money, and to better educate Americans at every stop on their financial journey.

"GOBankingRates has more than 200 employees, all excited for the impact that we can make to Americans in 2023 and beyond," says GOBankingRates President Jeff Bartlett. "There's no limit to what we can achieve as we focus on growing the content that we create, the audience that finds value on GOBankingRates.com and our countless partnerships that are aligned with our mission."

The content division at GOBankingRates targets every stage of our readers' financial journeys –from buying a first car to planning a robust retirement. The goal is to make personal finance personal: Acknowledging that each person has a unique financial situation and tailoring content to readers of every age and circumstance as they make their way through ever-changing financial goals.

"We are dedicated to bringing the highest quality personal finance content to our millions of readers," says Don Sena, Senior Vice President of Content & Partnerships at GOBankingRates. "We aim to reach everyone who wants to better their financial situation, whether that means getting out of debt, establishing a retirement plan, learning how to invest or saving for a home."

In 2023, amid uncertainty in the economy due to inflation and other challenges, GOBankingRates is taking our commitment even further by directly providing financial assistance for selected families and individuals for necessities like groceries, gas, mortgage payments and bills. We will even help build better savings habits by starting new savings accounts funded with thousands of dollars to give people a head start.

This transition from ConsumerTrack to GOBankingRates allows the full company to lean into the mission of giving back from success. GOBankingRates is committed to helping each person Live Richer, a longstanding and ongoing focus in 2023 and beyond.

About GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features website dedicated to helping visitors Live Richer™. From tips on saving money to investing for retirement or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities. Its content is regularly featured on top-tier media outlets, including MSN, Yahoo!, FOX Business, CNBC, Business Insider, USA Today and dozens of others. GOBankingRates specializes in connecting consumers with the financial institutions and products that best match their needs.

