InventHelp Inventor Develops a Device to Keep Commercial Restaurant Racks from Rusting (HAD-212)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "At my restaurant, I constantly have issues with rust on metal shelving (restaurant racks) due to condensation in walk-in coolers and freezers, as well as dishes and kitchen equipment drying on the racks," said an inventor from Key West, Fla., "so I invented the METAL RACK PROTECTOR."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention effectively protects metal racks from rusting. It serves as a viable alternative to traditional mats, which can create pools of water that attracts fruit flies and to metal racks with a protective coating, which eventually wears away. It also prevents the use of rubber racks, which may not be as sturdy as metal racks. The invention is dishwasher-safe, easy to use, install and to clean. It is convenient, practical, durable and effective as well as cost-effective. It saves time and energy.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood/Miami sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-HAD-212, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp