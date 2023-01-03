AANA Appoints Ingrida Lusis as Deputy Chief Advocacy Officer

ROSEMONT, Ill., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) has named Ingrida Lusis to serve as AANA's Deputy Chief Advocacy Officer, effective Jan. 3, 2023. She will report to Chief Advocacy Officer Lorraine Jordan PhD, CRNA, CAE, FAAN.

Lusis will lead both AANA's federal and state advocacy teams in addition to the CRNA-PAC.

"With more than 25 years of experience leading association advocacy initiatives, Ingrida is a proven leader with a reputation for strategically managing the dynamic environment of advocacy affairs," said Jordan. "Ingrida's experience in directing and motivating high-performing teams to achieve tactical results brings value to the organization, its employees, and its members."

Lusis previously was the vice president for Policy and Government Affairs at the American Nurses Association (ANA). In this role since 2018, she provided leadership and continuous program improvements in policy and government affairs, including serving as the chief lobbyist and advocacy spokesperson. Her leadership led to the organization receiving the American Society of Association Executives Power of Associations Silver award in recognition of ANA's advocacy on behalf of nursing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, in 2020, ANA received the Reed Award for "Best 2019 Lobby Day" as recognized by Campaigns and Elections.

Prior to that role, Lusis was director of Federal and Political Advocacy for the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association. She also serves on the board of directors of the Joint Baltic American National Committee.

"I am excited about the opportunity to work with AANA members and staff to advance the profession of nurse anesthesiology to help ensure the delivery of the highest quality of care to patients," Lusis said.

Lusis earned a bachelor's degree from The Ohio State University.

