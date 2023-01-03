C-Pop Artist Chenyu Hua's New Album Won NetEase Cloud Music's Best-selling Digital Album of 2022 With Over 760,000 Copies Sold

HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Music Inc. (HKEX: 9899, "NetEase Cloud Music" or the "Company"), a leading interactive music streaming service provider in China, today announced that sales from top C-pop artist Chenyu Hua's new album have exceeded RMB20 million (over 760,000 copies sold) on NetEase Cloud Music as of December 31, 2022, topped the 2022 annual album sales chart on the platform, less than two weeks after its official debut.

Chenyu Hua's fifth album, "希忘(Xiwang) Hope" witnessed instant success after launching on NetEase Cloud Music in December 2022, with over 100,000 copies sold within 1 minute and more than 300,000 copies sold in 35 minutes following its first sale. As of the end of 2022, the new album has recorded over 760,000 copies sales, achieving total sales of more than RMB20 million. Not only winning the Best-selling Digital Album of 2022, it also became the fourth best-selling digital album of all time in NetEase Cloud Music's sales chart. Within two weeks, the newly released album quickly secured its position as the fourth Best-selling Digital Album of 2022 (by total sales amount) across all online music channels in China, according to a third party database[1].

This album is a further in-depth cooperation between Chenyu Hua and NetEase Cloud Music. Previously, Chenyu Hua's fourth album, "New World," won the honor of "Best-selling Digital Album of 2020" by NetEase Cloud Music. Total sales of the album launched on NetEase Cloud Music in April 2020 have reached approximately RMB37 million (nearly 1.85 million copies sold) to date.

As a pioneering and talented musician with a vast fan base in China, Chenyu Hua enjoys a massive follower base of over 6.5 million within NetEase Cloud Music. Encouraged by the platform's unique and compelling music-inspired community that enables users to express themselves and interact with others, Chenyu Hua's albums have sparked heated discussion integrated with emotional experience and resonance, both among his fans and broader audience base, accumulating over 100,000 and 110,000 comments under his latest two albums on NetEase Cloud Music, respectively.

The continued top performance in Chenyu Hua's digital album sales demonstrated the widespread recognition for the artistic creativity and expressive power of his music, as well as NetEase Cloud Music's high-quality and engaging audience base. Those younger generations of music lovers on the platform are inclined to have diversified and evolving music tastes, not only enjoying classic music but also actively exploring varied music styles and appreciating works from pioneering artists like Chenyu Hua. The sales record is further underpinned by users' increasing willingness to pay for premium content on NetEase Cloud Music, who are eager to express their appreciation and supports for their favorite music.

As one of China's leading online music platforms, NetEase Cloud Music has long been a preferred online destination for music enthusiasts, especially among the younger generation, to enjoy the vast content offering across a wide array of genres. The top 10 Best-selling Digital Albums of 2022 by NetEase Cloud Music collectively span diversified music categories, including C-pop, K-pop, Western pop, Chinese folk, alternative Rock, etc., demonstrating users' personalized music preference, as well as the platform's advantageous genres. Among the list, "希忘(Xiwang) Hope" by C-pop artist Chenyu Hua, "I Love" and "I NEVER DIE" by K-pop girl band (G)I-DLE, both featured their outstanding sales records on the platform. "Teen on Shuqian Street" by Chinese folk musician Lei Zhao and "Midnights (3am Edition)" by Taylor Swift both witnessed the most sales from NetEase Cloud Music over other single online platform. "Inside the Cable Temple", launched in 2020 by alternative rock band Omnipotent Youth Society, also made it to the 2022 list backed by engaging and supportive rock fans on the platform. NetEase Cloud Music is devoted to augmenting the platform's content library that caters to diverse and evolving audience tastes with a mission to bring more quality content to music enthusiasts in China.

[1] Note: According to a third party database http://y.saoju.net/szzj/

About Cloud Music Inc.

Launched in 2013 by NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES; HKEX: 9999), Cloud Music Inc. (HKEX: 9899) is a leading interactive music streaming service provider in China. Dedicated to providing an elevated user experience, Cloud Music Inc. provides precise, personalised recommendations, promotes user interaction and creates a strong social community. Its focus on discovering and promoting emerging musicians has made Cloud Music Inc. a destination of choice for exploring new and independent music among music enthusiasts in China. The platform has been recognised as the most popular entertainment app among China's vibrant Generation Z community.

Please see http://ir.music.163.com/ for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to the business outlook, estimates of financial performance, forecast business plans and growth strategies of the Company. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are stated herein on the basis of the outlook at the time of this press release. They are based on certain expectations, assumptions and premises, some of which are subjective or beyond our control. These forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and may not be realised in the future. Underlying these forward-looking statements are a lot of risks and uncertainties. In light of the risks and uncertainties, the inclusion of forward-looking statements in this press release should not be regarded as representations by the Board or the Company that the plans and objectives will be achieved, and investors should not place undue reliance on such statements.

