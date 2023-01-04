CORVUS JANITORIAL SYSTEMS FEATURED IN ISSA'S CLEANING AND MAINTENANCE MAGAZINE AS EXPERTS ON OFFICE CLEANING

CLEVELAND, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corvus Janitorial Systems ("Corvus"), a national franchisor of office cleaning and janitorial services, is excited to announce their feature in Cleaning and Maintenance Management's online magazine . "Partnering with the International Sanitary Supply Association (ISSA) and, specifically, CMM, is an important way for Corvus to remain active in the janitorial community," states Justin Douglas, founder and co-CEO. "It's critical for our customers to have access to advice from experts in the industry. Whether that's us or another office cleaning provider, we want to equip facility managers with the information they need to make sound business decisions. The ISSA has deep rooted authority and respect in the industry, and their endorsement of Corvus as a partner is something we are proud of."

Corvus Janitorial Systems continues to expand their commercial footprint in the high-demand commercial cleaning industry, not only through territorial expansion (with four new cities added to operations in the past 18 months) but also through strategic media partnerships. "Participating in Entrepreneur Magazine's annual Franchise 500, remaining active members in the International Franchise Association, and lending professional opinions to local platforms in our 21 locations are just a few of the ways we stay involved," adds Justin.

ABOUT CORVUS JANITORIAL SYSTEMS:

Founded in 2004, Corvus Janitorial Systems is a franchisor of office cleaning and janitorial services, which provide cleaning, disinfecting and custodial services on a recurring basis to commercial facilities through its nationwide network of owner-operated local franchisees. Corvus has been recognized as a Top Disinfection and Sanitization Company for 2022 by ManageHR Magazine, as well as by other industry publications. The company has 21 regional support offices across the United States with more than 1,000 franchisees. Presently, Corvus is marketing the Kansas City, Missouri and Dallas, Texas territories to third parties, and is otherwise not pursuing expansion through non-existing Master Franchisees. For more information regarding Corvus visit:

Visit https://corvusjanitorial.com or https://corvusjanitorial.com/franchise for franchise information.

