DCI Consulting Group Acquires Gerstco

Acquisition solidifies DCI's position as a leader in the affirmative action industry

WASHINGTON, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DCI Consulting Group, Inc. (DCI), a Washington, D.C.-based human resources data analytics and consulting firm, announced it has acquired Gerstco, Inc. (Gerstco), an affirmative action software and consulting firm based in San Jose, CA.

The acquisition is DCI's third in two years and will help the firm increase its capacity to provide full-service affirmative action plan development and consulting, software-based affirmative action plan development, audit support, and pay equity analyses to federal contractors and subcontractors. DCI offers a wide range of additional services, including federal and state employee data filing support, DEIA metrics, ESG reporting, automated employment decision system validation, litigation support, and personnel selection services.

"The acquisition of Gerstco adds an experienced and effective team of consultants and support staff to the DCI family," said DCI President David Cohen. "We look forward to serving a new set of clients while expanding our presence in California and the Pacific region at large."

With the acquisition, Gerstco's clients and staff will transition to DCI. The firms will be fully integrated, giving clients of Gerstco access to DCI's extensive service offerings, including additional advanced workplace analytics.

Current Gerstco clients should have received an email informing them about this transition and can expect to receive additional communication in the coming weeks.

About DCI

DCI is a human resources risk management consulting firm strategically headquartered in Washington, D.C. Members of DCI's staff are recognized experts in a variety of spaces, including systemic compensation discrimination analyses, affirmative action plan development and implementation, pay equity analyses, DEIA metrics, employee selection and test validation, and OFCCP audit and litigation support. DCI also offers proprietary software and related support to clients.

About Gerstco

Gerstco is a leading U.S. affirmative action software, planning, and consulting firm that has been delivering expert service and software to federal contractors and subcontractors for over 30 years.

