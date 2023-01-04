George Goldhoff Named President and Mike Sampson Named General Manager of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- George Goldhoff has been named President of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City effective Jan. 30, 2023, pending regulatory approval. Goldhoff reports directly to Jim Allen, Chairman and CEO of Hard Rock International and CEO of Seminole Gaming.

George Goldhoff, President (PRNewswire)

Mike Sampson, who has been serving as interim general manager of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, has been promoted to General Manager effective Jan. 30, 2023, pending regulatory approval. He will report to Goldhoff.

In his new role of President, Goldhoff will focus on financial performance, market share growth, team member engagement and development, guest experience and support of the greater Atlantic City community.

"I'm confident George will continue to build on the incredible success we have achieved at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City," said Jim Allen. "In just three years of rebranding our property in Cincinnati, he was able to make that casino the leader in the market and I have every reason to believe he will lead our Atlantic City team into the next era with great success."

"I look forward to working closely with the leadership team and team members to capitalize on the opportunities ahead and usher in Hard Rock Atlantic City's next era of growth and success," said Goldhoff. "I have a deep appreciation for what the current executives and team members have accomplished over the past five years, and I look forward to contributing to further Hard Rock Atlantic City's iconic brand and supporting the greater Atlantic City community."

Goldhoff comes to Atlantic City from Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati, where he was President for the past three years and worked to rebrand the casino as a Hard Rock. The casino is currently the market share leader in southwest Ohio. Goldhoff also engaged with local community organizations in Cincinnati and orchestrated charitable donations of more than $1.4 million.

A national search is already underway to identify the next President of Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati.

Before his work in Cincinnati, Goldhoff oversaw four properties as President and CEO of PURE Canadian Gaming in Western Canada. He also assisted in opening Bellagio Las Vegas and was General Manager of Gold Strike Casino Resort in Tunica, MS.

Outside of work, Goldhoff enjoys working out, gardening, reading and hiking.

Mike Sampson will oversee multiple areas of operation and administration at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. He has 32 years of experience in the casino industry and has been with Hard Rock Atlantic City since 2018, when he was a member of the Hard Rock Atlantic City pre-opening team.

Sampson graduated from Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, PA, and began his gaming industry career as a Player's Club Representative at Caesars Entertainment in Atlantic City. He also worked with Tropicana, Trump Entertainment and Seneca Gaming.

Sampson serves on the New Jersey Board of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and strives to create awareness and remove the stigma surrounding suicide and mental health.

Sampson is an avid boater and fishing enthusiast. He has deep roots in the local community, as he was born in Atlantic City and grew up in nearby Galloway, NJ.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

With the legendary Atlantic City Boardwalk as its backdrop, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City has become Atlantic City's go-to entertainment destination. The property features an award-winning gaming floor that offers 2,250 slots, 120 table games, and dedicated Sportsbook, which has been recognized in Casino Player Magazine's 2020 Best of Gaming Awards and USA Today's 10Best Casinos. Boasting more than fifteen food and beverage offerings, guests are able to enjoy fine dining at Council Oak Steaks & Seafood, Kuro, Sandpiper, and Il Mulino, to casual fare at Hard Rock Cafe, YOUYU Noodle Bar, Sugar Factory and Fresh Harvest Buffet. The music-inspired resort offers guests a glimpse into the world's most valuable and largest music memorabilia collection, along with services from Rock Spa® & Salon, which offers rhythm and music inspired treatments like the Soul Survivor Massage. With more than 150,000 square feet of meeting and event space, Hard Rock Atlantic City can fit any bill from intimate board meetings to large-scale conferences. For more information including continued updates on the Safe + Sound protocols or to book your stay, please visit hardrockhotelatlanticcity.com.

About Hard Rock®:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in over 70 countries spanning 255 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2022, Hard Rock Hotels was honored as the number one brand in Outstanding Guest Satisfaction for the second year in a row among Upper Upscale Hotels in J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study. This designation is the fourth consecutive year the iconic brand has been among top brands in this category. HRI is the first privately-owned gaming company designated U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal for the second year. Hard Rock was also honored by Forbes among the World's Best Employers, as well as Best Employer for Women, Diversity and New Grads and a Top Large Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry. In the 2022 Global Gaming Awards, Hard Rock was named Land-Based Operator of the Year for the second time in four years. In 2021, Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos received first place ranking in the Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey conducted by Bristol Associates Inc. and Spectrum Gaming Group for six of the last seven years. Hard Rock International currently holds investment grades from primary investment rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

