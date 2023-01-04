Leading Patent Litigator Kevin Burgess Returns to McKool Smith

DALLAS, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McKool Smith has announced today that the distinguished patent litigator Kevin Burgess has rejoined the firm as a Principal. Mr. Burgess will continue to focus his practice on patent infringement disputes, particularly involving complex technical matters.

"I started my career in private practice at McKool Smith over 20 years ago and was very fortunate to have worked with such talented litigators, many of whom I can call my mentors and lifelong friends," said Mr. Burgess. "I spent a few years at another firm and am grateful for the relationships I've built. But returning to McKool Smith truly feels like I am coming home."

Mr. Burgess' experience includes successfully representing Ericsson against Apple in a number of infringement actions in both Texas and California district courts and in front of the International Trade Commission. His other clients include Nokia Technologies and PanOptis.

"I have known Kevin for many years as a colleague and friend," said McKool Smith Chairman and Managing Principal David Sochia. "His technical background and trial experience complement our firm and the services we provide our clients, and I look forward to working closely with him on bolstering our national Intellectual Property Litigation practice."

Prior to first joining McKool Smith, Mr. Burgess served as a judicial clerk to the Honorable William C. Bryson, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. He is a graduate of The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law.

With 130 trial lawyers across offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Marshall, New York, and Washington, D.C., McKool Smith has established a reputation as one of America's leading trial firms. The firm has secured 13 nine-figure jury verdicts and 15 eight-figure jury verdicts, obtaining more VerdictSearch and The National Law Journal "Top 100 Verdicts" than any other law firm. These courtroom successes have earned McKool Smith critical acclaim and helped the firm become what The Wall Street Journal describes as "one of the biggest law firm success stories of the past decade." McKool Smith represents clients in complex commercial litigation, intellectual property, bankruptcy, insurance recovery, and white collar defense matters.

