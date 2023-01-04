Quest Diagnostics to Speak at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SECAUCUS, N.J., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, announced that it is scheduled to speak at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. Jim Davis, CEO and President, and Sam Samad, Executive Vice President and CFO, will discuss the company's performance, and strategy, and the latest market developments and trends. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation and Q&A session will be webcast live during the conference and will be available on the company's investor relations page which can be accessed at ir.QuestDiagnostics.com. In addition, the archived webcast will be available within 24 hours after the conclusion of the live event and will remain available until February 10, 2023.

