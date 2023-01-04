TCL Expands Pioneering NXTPAPER Technology into New Products

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL , a leader in display technology and affordable, premium smart experiences, announces new devices with upgraded NXTPAPER technology. The pioneering display technology expands into new product categories, including a new tablet and TCL's first 2-in-1 detachable laptop, bringing stunning visuals to even more TCL devices.

The upgraded NXTPAPER display is up to 100% brighter than its predecessor. Unlike other regular screens, brightness doesn't impact eye health, with NXTPAPER's paper-like display filtering blue light by up to 61%[1]. The screen keeps eyes healthy while retaining sharp images, vibrant colors, deep contrast and the natural motion users expect from a TCL display.

"As consumers spend more time in front of screens, technology that supports eyecare has become hugely important," commented Stefan Streit, CMO for TCL Communication. "We utilize consumer feedback to innovate our eyecare solutions. That's why TCL is bringing NXTPAPER to even more devices, so more people can experience incredible visuals without compromising their eye health."

TCL NXTPAPER 12 Pro – efficient and portable connectivity to entertainment and work

TCL NXTPAPER 12 Pro has a premium bezel-less design with a massive 12.2-inch 2K screen using the upgraded NXTPAPER display technology.

With a 3:2 aspect ratio offering over 18% more content than a regular 16:9 screen, TCL NXTPAPER 12 Pro transfixes users with a truly immersive display. Whether diving into a new novel, using multiple apps, or watching a movie, TCL NXTPAPER 12 Pro displays more, works faster, and plays without limits.

The included low latency E-Pen with over 8,192 pressure levels enables story-writing, note-taking and sketching experiences as natural and precise as a traditional pen. And with anti-fingerprint glass treatment, the surface imitates the smooth tactile feel of paper, creating a realistic experience when reading, drawing, and writing.

The light and slim tablet weighs less than 600g, making it easy to carry or nestle on the lap while watching sports or action-packed movies on long trips. Also perfect for working on the go, the TCL NXTPAPER 12 Pro is the ultimate multitasker, allowing you to seamlessly switch to split screen to take notes or focus on a presentation in PC mode.

The powerful 8000mAh battery is capable of reverse charging other devices. Resupply smartphones or headphones whilst enjoying a film on a commute or waiting in the airport lounge and have power on arrival to get where you need to go.

TCL NXTPAPER 12 Pro is available now starting at $499. A 5G version will be available later this year for $549.

TCL BOOK X12 Go – never compromise with unlimited creativity and productivity

The upgraded NXTPAPER technology also features on TCL BOOK X12 Go, TCL's first 2-in-1 detachable laptop. Like the NXTPAPER 12 Pro, the TCL BOOK X12 Go comes in a 12.2-inch 2K low blue light display, with a 3:2 aspect ratio and a portable, lightweight design.

The innovative 2-in-1 configuration fits perfectly with flexible lifestyles. The detachable keyboard enables writers with a traditional PC setup whilst having the versatility to remove the keyboard and use the slender TCL BOOK X12 Go as a tablet. And with multi-screen collaboration, share files and mirror devices to succinctly manage projects beyond one screen.

TCL BOOK X12 Go is made for unlimited creativity and productivity, so professionals or creatives will never have to compromise. With pre-installed Windows 11 Home, calendars, emails, and documents are all easier to use. The efficient Qualcomm Octa-core Snapdragon® 7c Gen 2 keeps TCL BOOK X12 Go on top of every task throughout the day, while the long-lasting battery powers up to 14 hours on a single charge.

As with NXTPAPER 12 Pro, TCL BOOK X12 Go's NXTPAPER screen creates a tactile feel that produces an effortless writing experience even. The screen uses anti-fingerprint glass free of smudges and finger marks thanks to a nano-chemical material coating which creates a smooth and durable feel, so the E-Pen* glides across the surface with precision and ease.

TCL BOOK X12 Go goes on sale later this year.

*E-pen is an optional accessory for TCL BOOK X12 Go.

[1] Figure calculated based on stringent internal testing procedures

To learn more about the TCL products announced at CES 2023, please visit: http://www.tcl.com/global/en.html

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is one of the world's fastest-growing consumer electronics companies and one of the world's leading television and mobile device manufacturers (TCL Communication is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TCL Electronics). For nearly 40 years TCL has operated its own manufacturing and R&D centers worldwide, with products sold in more than 160 countries throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics ranging from TVs, mobile phones, audio devices and smart home products as part of the company's "AI x IoT" strategy. For more information on TCL mobile devices, please visit: http://www.tcl.com/global/en.html .

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Alcatel is a trademark of Nokia used under license by TCL Communication.

Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

