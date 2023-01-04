Toyota Motor North America Reports Year-End 2022 U.S. Sales Results

- Total electrified vehicle sales – battery, hybrids, plug-ins and fuel cells – make up nearly one-quarter of total sales volume
- 20 electrified vehicle options available, the most among any automaker with more in showrooms throughout 2023
- Toyota is projected to be the number one retail brand for the 11th consecutive year
- Toyota Camry, Highlander, RAV4, Sienna, Tacoma and Lexus NX projected to be best-selling models in their respective segments
PLANO, Texas, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported year-end 2022 U.S. sales of 2,108,458 vehicles, a decrease of 9.6 percent on a volume basis and a decrease of 9.9 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis compared to 2021.
The company reported U.S. fourth quarter 2022 sales of 536,740 vehicles, an increase of 13.1 percent on a volume basis and DSR basis compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. U.S. December 2022 sales totaled 180,147 vehicles, an increase of 3.5 percent on a volume basis and DSR basis compared to December 2021.
"In 2022, we further solidified our leadership position in electrified vehicles, and through our 20 electrified options, we're giving customers a choice that fits their lifestyle and needs," said Jack Hollis, executive vice president, Sales, TMNA. "Thanks to our manufacturing team and outstanding dealers, we are focused on delivering world-class service and products to customers, and preparing to introduce nearly two dozen all-new, refreshed or special edition vehicles in 2023, including sedans and even more electrified options."
2022 Highlights
TMNA:
- 20 total electrified vehicles currently available in dealerships between both the Toyota and Lexus brands, the most among any automaker
- 2022 electrified vehicle sales of 504,016 represent nearly 24% of total sales volume
- Projected to be the number one seller of passenger vehicles for the 11th consecutive year, and 19 of the last 20
- December sales up 3.5%
- December car division sales up 23.3%
- Fourth quarter sales up 13.1%
- Fourth quarter car division sales up 43.7%
- Fourth quarter truck sales up 4.5%
- Announced an additional $2.5 billion investment, for a total of $3.8 billion, at the company's North Carolina manufacturing plant to produce batteries for hybrids and electric vehicles. It's expected to start production in 2025 and provide 2,100 new jobs
- TMNA's digital retail sales of new vehicles through its SmartPath and Monogram platforms surged past 152,000 at more than 360 dealers; more than 100 dealers will go live on both platforms by summer 2023
Toyota Division:
- 2022 electrified vehicles sales of 448,854 represent 24.3% of total sales volume
- Projected to be the number one retail brand for the 11th consecutive year
- December sales up 6.6%
- December car sales up 26.5%
- Fourth quarter division sales up 16.6%
- Fourth quarter car sales up 43.7%
- Fourth quarter SUV sales up 2.7%
- Fourth quarter pickup sales up 32.5%
- Fourth quarter truck sales up 7.7%
- Corolla number one compact car in America
- Camry number one passenger car in America for the 21st consecutive year
- Tacoma number one small pickup in America for the 18th consecutive year
- RAV4 best-selling SUV in the U.S. for 7th consecutive year
- All-time best-ever year for:
Lexus Division:
- 2022 electrified vehicles sales of 55,162 represent 21.3% of total sales volume, a division record
- December car division sales up 1.5%
- December electrified vehicle sales up 22.3%
- Fourth quarter car sales up 13.3%
- Fourth quarter electrified vehicle sales up 20.1%
- LUVs achieved top market share among luxury brands in 2022
- All-time best-ever year for:
About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.
Toyota has created a tremendous value chain and directly employs more than 36,000 in the U.S. The company has contributed world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 30 million cars and trucks at our 9 manufacturing plants, 10 including our joint venture in Alabama that began production in September 2021.
To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.
Media contact:
Victor Vanov
victor.vanov@toyota.com
469.292.1318
TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY
December 2022
-- CURRENT MONTH --
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
2022
2021
DSR %
VOL %
2022
2021
DSR %
VOL %
TOTAL TMNA
180,147
174,115
3.5
3.5
2,108,458
2,332,262
-9.9
-9.6
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV.
160,039
150,072
6.6
6.6
1,849,754
2,027,786
-9.1
-8.8
TOTAL LEXUS DIV.
20,108
24,043
-16.4
-16.4
258,704
304,476
-15.3
-15.0
COROLLA
17,982
13,940
29.0
29.0
222,216
248,993
-11.0
-10.8
SUPRA
258
483
-46.6
-46.6
4,952
6,830
-27.7
-27.5
GR86 (INCL FR-S)
860
107
703.7
703.7
11,996
1,152
937.9
941.3
MIRAI
303
28
982.1
982.1
2,094
2,629
-20.6
-20.3
AVALON
12
1,122
-98.9
-98.9
12,215
19,460
-37.4
-37.2
PRIUS
4,907
3,946
24.4
24.4
36,919
59,010
-37.6
-37.4
CAMRY
25,906
20,074
29.1
29.1
295,201
313,795
-6.2
-5.9
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR
50,228
39,700
26.5
26.5
585,593
652,074
-10.5
-10.2
IS
1,922
1,393
38.0
38.0
21,386
21,998
-3.1
-2.8
RC
207
94
120.2
120.2
2,648
2,987
-11.6
-11.3
ES
3,395
4,028
-15.7
-15.7
41,735
45,406
-8.4
-8.1
GS
0
1
-100
-100
2
76
-97.4
-97.4
LS
223
178
25.3
25.3
2,679
3,739
-28.6
-28.3
LC
178
145
22.8
22.8
1,387
2,782
-50.3
-50.1
TOTAL LEXUS DIV. CAR
5,925
5,839
1.5
1.5
69,837
76,989
-9.6
-9.3
TOTAL TMNA CAR
56,153
45,539
23.3
23.3
655,430
729,033
-10.4
-10.1
C-HR
604
941
-35.8
-35.8
12,141
35,707
-66.1
-66.0
BZ4X
634
0
0
0
1,220
0
0
0
RAV4
33,489
34,609
-3.2
-3.2
399,941
407,739
-2.2
-1.9
COROLLA CROSS
5,609
3,500
60.3
60.3
56,666
7,203
684.1
686.7
VENZA
2,924
5,128
-43.0
-43.0
33,683
61,988
-45.8
-45.7
HIGHLANDER
20,247
19,270
5.1
5.1
222,805
264,128
-15.9
-15.6
4RUNNER
7,291
14,851
-50.9
-50.9
121,023
144,696
-16.6
-16.4
SEQUOIA
2,073
805
157.5
157.5
5,314
8,070
-34.4
-34.2
LAND CRUISER
3
13
-76.9
-76.9
48
3,711
-98.7
-98.7
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV
72,874
79,117
-7.9
-7.9
852,841
933,243
-8.9
-8.6
SIENNA
6,107
8,082
-24.4
-24.4
69,751
107,990
-35.6
-35.4
TACOMA
20,855
19,423
7.4
7.4
237,323
252,520
-6.3
-6.0
TUNDRA
9,975
3,750
166.0
166.0
104,246
81,959
26.8
27.2
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP
30,830
23,173
33.0
33.0
341,569
334,479
1.8
2.1
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK
109,811
110,372
-0.5
-0.5
1,264,161
1,375,712
-8.4
-8.1
UX
1,060
1,577
-32.8
-32.8
10,237
17,581
-42.0
-41.8
NX
6,088
1,516
301.6
301.6
49,002
58,514
-16.5
-16.3
RX
3,769
11,594
-67.5
-67.5
96,041
115,320
-17.0
-16.7
GX
2,828
3,007
-6.0
-6.0
29,945
32,509
-8.2
-7.9
LX
438
510
-14.1
-14.1
3,642
3,563
1.9
2.2
TOTAL LEXUS DIV. TRUCK
14,183
18,204
-22.1
-22.1
188,867
227,487
-17.2
-17.0
TOTAL TMNA TRUCK
123,994
128,576
-3.6
-3.6
1,453,028
1,603,199
-9.7
-9.4
Selling Days
27
27
307
306
DSR = Daily Selling Rate
TOYOTA U.S. ELECTRIFIED VEHICLE SALES SUMMARY
December 2022
-- CURRENT MONTH --
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
2022
2021
DSR %
VOL%
2022
2021
DSR %
VOL%
TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID
2,964
2,792
6.2
6.2
25,062
33,968
-26.5
-26.2
TOYOTA PRIUS PRIME
1,943
1,154
68.4
68.4
11,857
25,042
-52.8
-52.7
TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID
3,254
2,819
15.4
15.4
27,799
27,576
0.5
0.8
TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID
1,411
2,446
-42.3
-42.3
41,830
46,399
-10.1
-9.8
TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID
5
559
-99.1
-99.1
3,565
9,734
-63.5
-63.4
TOYOTA MIRAI
303
28
982.1
982.1
2,094
2,629
-20.6
-20.3
TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID
6,107
8,080
-24.4
-24.4
69,720
107,130
-35.1
-34.9
TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID
6,565
5,263
24.7
24.7
43,711
65,167
-33.1
-32.9
TOYOTA SEQUOIA HYBRID
2,070
0
0
0
4,797
0
0
0
TOYOTA BZ4X
634
0
0
0
1,220
0
0
0
TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID
8,086
13,214
-38.8
-38.8
149,938
120,983
23.5
23.9
TOYOTA RAV4 PRIME
1,018
2,185
-53.4
-53.4
18,567
27,707
-33.2
-33.0
TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID
2,924
5,128
-43.0
-43.0
33,683
61,988
-45.8
-45.7
TOYOTA TUNDRA HYBRID
2,261
0
0
0
15,011
0
0
0
LEXUS ES HYBRID
1,140
1,024
11.3
11.3
13,607
12,990
4.4
4.7
LEXUS UX HYBRID
1,060
1,142
-7.2
-7.2
6,884
12,672
-45.9
-45.7
LEXUS NX HYBRID
2,005
473
323.9
323.9
13,873
10,614
30.3
30.7
LEXUS NX PLUG-IN HYBRID
258
18
1,333.0
1,333.0
3,507
18
19,320.0
19,383.0
LEXUS RX HYBRID
1,003
1,812
-44.6
-44.6
17,194
18,981
-9.7
-9.4
LEXUS LS HYBRID
8
7
14.3
14.3
78
84
-7.4
-7.1
LEXUS LC HYBRID
1
1
0
0
19
14
35.3
35.7
TOTAL TMNA Electrified Vehicles
45,020
48,145
-6.5
-6.5
504,016
583,697
-13.9
-13.7
TOTAL TOYOTA Electrified Vehicles
39,545
43,668
-9.4
-9.4
448,854
528,323
-15.3
-15.0
TOTAL LEXUS Electrified Vehicles
5,475
4,477
22.3
22.3
55,162
55,374
-0.7
-0.4
TOTAL TMNA SALES RATIO
25.0 %
27.7 %
23.9 %
25.0 %
Selling Days
27
27
307
306
