2023 National Disaster Resilience Conference Call for Presentations Now Open

Conference organizers are seeking presentation submissions focused on innovation and programs that advance resilience policy, practice, science, and engineering.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH) invites experts to submit presentations for consideration by the National Disaster Resilience Conference (NDRC23) committee. NDRC23 will take place in Clearwater Beach, Florida, from November 6 to 9, 2023, and will mark the 25th anniversary of the Disaster Safety and Resilience Movement.

NDRC23 features keynote presentations, discussion panels, spotlight topics, and stories of resilience that will help create more resilient buildings and disaster-resilient communities in the face of earthquakes, floods, hail, hurricanes, lightning, tornadoes, wildfires, and other natural hazards.

Submissions should bring new insights and vision to one of these principal focus areas:

Innovation in Science and Engineering – to support preparedness, response, recovery, or mitigation.





Policy – to advance resilience through strong, modern building codes, smart finance, marketplace incentive programs, tax benefits, or innovation.





Practice – to bring together advocates, building and fire code officials, communicators, emergency managers, insurance professionals, journalists, leaders, merchants, meteorologists, product manufacturers, public officials, researchers, scientists, and more.





Stories of Resilience – to showcase the cause of disaster safety through stories of human resilience and recovery in real-life case studies.

Presentation submissions will be accepted online through Friday, March 31, 2023.

Previous NDRC conferences included multi-peril keynote speeches, panels, and presentations from resilience-minded businesses and organizations such as ABC News, Applied Technology Council, Auburn University, Disaster-Smart Consulting, Inc., FEMA, FLASH, Florida Office of Insurance Regulation, Floodproofing.com, FOX Weather, Global Protection Products, LLC, Huber Engineered Woods, IEM, Institute for Diversity and Inclusion in Emergency Management, Insurance Information Institute, Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety, International Code Council, ISO-Verisk Analytics, Lowe's, Maryland Emergency Management Agency, Mennonite Disaster Service, MIT, MyRadar, National Association of Insurance Commissioners, National Electrical Manufactures Association, National Fire Protection Agency, National Hurricane Center, National Institute of Building Sciences, National Institute of Standards and Technology, National Wildlife Federation, Renew Financial, SBP New Orleans, Simpson Strong-Tie, Southern California Earthquake Center, State Farm, The Weather Channel, Texas General Land Office, Travelers Foundation, University of Florida, USAA, U.S. Resiliency Council, U.S. Department of Labor, U.S. Department of Renewable Energy, U.S. Small Business Administration, White House Council on Environmental Quality, Wildfire Defense Systems, Inc., and more.

For more information or to submit an abstract, visit the National Disaster Resilience Conference website or email info@flash.org.

About FLASH

The nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH) is the country's leading consumer advocate for strengthening homes and safeguarding families from disasters. The FLASH partnership includes more than 100 innovative and diverse organizations that share a vision of making America a more disaster-resilient nation, including FEMA, Florida Division of Emergency Management, Huber Engineered Woods, International Code Council, ISO - Verisk Analytics, MyRadar, National Weather Service, Renew Financial, Simpson Strong-Tie, State Farm, and USAA. In 2008, FLASH and Disney opened the interactive weather experience StormStruck: A Tale of Two Homes in Lake Buena Vista, FL. FLASH's signature program No Code. No Confidence. - Inspect2Protect.org provides consumers with a one-of-a-kind building code transparency tool to easily identify their community's building code. Learn more about FLASH and access free consumer resources by visiting www.flash.org and www.Inspect2Protect.org , calling toll-free (877) 221- SAFE (7233), following @federalalliance on Twitter, and Facebook.com/federalalliance .

