CEVA and Autotalks Expand Collaboration to Create World's First 5G-V2X Solution

Autotalks' latest CEVA-powered V2X chips - TEKTON3 and SECTON3 – already awarded series production by major automotive OEM

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Electronics Show – CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies and co-creation solutions, announced today that Autotalks, a world leader in V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) communication solutions, has licensed and deployed the CEVA-XC4500 Communication Processor and CEVA-BX1 Digital Signal Controller in its 3rd generation V2X chipsets, TEKTON3 and SECTON3. This latest collaboration follows on from Autotalks 2nd generation chips, SECTON and CRATON2, which are also powered by CEVA DSPs.

ABI Research forecasts that the number of registered vehicles with V2X will surpass 61 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 53% from 2023. TEKTON3 and SECTON3 are designed to support all existing and upcoming V2X requirements, with the CEVA DSPs supporting the 5G NR-V2X modem operation of these chips, enabling enhanced V2X capabilities for safety and autonomous driving. TEKTON3 and SECTON3 have already been awarded for series production of a passenger car by a major automotive OEM, set to be available in the market in 2026.

Amos Freund, Autotalks VP R&D, commented: "Autotalks is pleased to expand its collaboration with CEVA and continue to provide the world's best V2X hardware and software with our TEKTON3 and SECTON3 chips. CEVA's DSPs play a crucial role in the ability to concurrently support DSRC and C-V2X technologies, including the latest 5G NR-V2X standard. We are excited to see these chips deployed in passenger vehicles in the coming years, helping protect drivers, two-wheelers, and pedestrians."

Guy Keshet, Vice President and General Manager of the Mobile Broadband Business Unit at CEVA, stated: "Autotalks is widely recognized as a pioneer in V2X chipsets, constantly pushing the technology forward to achieve mass market adoption. We are proud to work closely with them to provide our best-in-class DSPs for two generations of their V2X technology. We look forward to safer roads in the future, thanks in part to Autotalks lifesaving V2X solutions."

About Autotalks

Autotalks ( www.auto-talks.com ) , a V2X chipset market pioneer and leader, helps reduce collisions on roadways and improve mobility with its automotive qualified chipsets. The company's chipsets offer the most advanced, truly secure and highest performing global V2X communication solution. Autotalks' advanced technology, to be mass deployed in the coming years, complements the information coming from other sensors, specifically in non-line-of-sight scenarios, rough weather, or poor lighting conditions. It significantly improves overall road safety, effectively coordinating vehicles, self-driving cars, motorcyclists, and pedestrians.

About CEVA, Inc.

CEVA is the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies and co-creation solutions for a smarter, safer, connected world. We provide Digital Signal Processors, AI engines, wireless platforms, cryptography cores and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence. These technologies are offered in combination with our Intrinsix IP integration services, helping our customers address their most complex and time-critical integrated circuit design projects. Leveraging our technologies and chip design skills, many of the world's leading semiconductors, system companies and OEMs create power-efficient, intelligent, secure and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial, aerospace & defense and IoT.

Our DSP-based solutions include platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile, IoT and infrastructure, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low-power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For sensor fusion, our Hillcrest Labs sensor processing technologies provide a broad range of sensor fusion software and inertial measurement unit ("IMU") solutions for markets including hearables, wearables, AR/VR, PC, robotics, remote controls and IoT. For wireless IoT, our platforms for Bluetooth (low energy and dual mode), Wi-Fi 4/5/6 (802.11n/ac/ax), Ultra-wideband (UWB), NB-IoT and GNSS are the most broadly licensed connectivity platforms in the industry.

Visit us at www.ceva-dsp.com and follow us on Twitter , YouTube, Facebook , LinkedIn and Instagram .

