CLAP introduces Organic Thin Film Transistor (OTFT) application technology at CES 2023

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CLAP (CEO Sungho Kim, www.clap.co.kr), a company specializing in materials and parts for organic semiconductors and displays, participates in CES 2023, the world's largest consumer electronics and information technology exhibition from January 5th to 8th.

At CES 2023, CLAP prepares an exhibition booth in the IoT Infrastructure Sector (Korea Sensor Pavilion, Booth No. 10824) to showcase OTFT applications of OLED Mobile large-screen fingerprint and transparent Micro LED.

After acquiring OTFT material patents and technologies from Germany's BASF, CLAP has its own organic semiconductor research fab and is actively developing application products.

OTFT has the advantage of manufacturing devices inexpensively with various coating processes (solution materials) without expensive deposition equipment, and it is possible to manufacture devices on plastic films in a low-temperature process (below 120℃). As a driving substrate for Flexible Electronics that requires flexible functions, the possibility of using OTFT is very high. OTFT can be solutions for IoT infrastructure providing various form factors such as bendable, rollable, and wearable.

In particular, the OTFT manufacturing process is eco-friendly. In the process, if the organic semiconductor and insulator contain the photoreactive material (CLAP's Crosslinker : XL-100), direct patterning of the TFT becomes possible. The process can be reduced to 1/3 of the existing method using photoresist and reactive ion etching (RIE), hence obtaining an eco-friendly effect such as low carbon emission. This is one of the differentiated solutions of CLAP OTFT.

Sungho Kim, CEO of CLAP, said, "We are prioritizing commercialization of OTFT for large-screen fingerprint recognition sensors and transparent flexible Micro LED Displays. It will further promote technology through participation in CES 2023 exhibition and expand cooperative partnerships with global companies. Ultimately, CLAP wants to continue as an eco-friendly company that uses less energy, less waste, and less harmful substances based on organic semiconductor materials, and wants to become the world's best company in Flexible Electronics applications."

CLAP is a start-up established by key personnel with more than 30 years of experience in the organic semiconductor and display industries. It is a top-notch R&D company in Korea that holds more than 700 patents in related fields.

