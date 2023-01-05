CORWIN LAW AND LEVINE KELLOGG LEHMAN SCHNEIDER & GROSSMAN FILE FEDERAL CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT AGAINST FERRAGAMO, SAKS FIFTH AVENUE AND NEIMAN MARCUS

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corwin Law, a consumer advocacy law firm based in Boca Raton and Levine Kellogg Lehman Schneider & Grossman based in Miami, filed a class action lawsuit against designer Ferragamo, and retailers Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus on behalf of consumers who have purchased the iconic Ferragamo belt buckles.

In the multi-count lawsuit, captioned Scott Fineman, Mohammed Waqas Malik, James Mcgriff, and Cristian Silva v. Ferragamo USA Inc., S-Fer International Inc., Sator Realty Inc., Saks Fifth Avenue; and The Neiman Marcus Group LLC Case No: 9:22-cv-81923-AMC, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida, the class representatives describe purchasing belts with the iconic Ferragamo belt buckles and discovering that the metal buckle quickly tarnishes or discolors, rendering it unsightly, aesthetically unappealing, and ultimately useless for its intended purpose of providing a 'luxurious" fashion accessory.

Customers who purchased the defective Ferragamo belt buckles are unable to receive a full refund or to exchange the belt buckles once the defective becomes apparent. Instead, Defendants typically require the customers to pay even more money to repair or replace the defective buckles.

"It is unconscionable to buy an expensive defective designer belt and not to be able get a refund or replacement", Corwin said. "This is an abuse of fairness," Corwin continued "consumers should get what they paid for."

