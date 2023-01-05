Fujitsu Semiconductor Memory Solution, Marubun and Ossia Partner to Announce Cota® Real Wireless Power™ ePaper RFID Tags

Through a new three-way partnership, Cota® Real Wireless Power™ will be integrated within UHF band radio frequency identification tags (RFID tags) with electronic paper. These "Forever Battery" smart tags and digital displays will open up market opportunities through the collaboration of Ossia, Marubun, and Fujitsu Semiconductor Memory Solution (FSM).

REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ossia Inc., the company behind FCC-approved Cota® Real Wireless Power™ — the patented technology that delivers power over-the-air, at a distance, and without the need for line-of-sight — today announced that its technology will open up market opportunities in the form of ePaper RFID Tags due to a strategic three-way partnership with Ossia, Marubun, and Fujitsu Semiconductor Memory Solution. The announcement was made during the Consumer Electronics Show, which takes place January 5-8, 2023, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, in Nevada.

Ossia Real Wireless Power (PRNewsfoto/Ossia) (PRNewswire)

Marubun has a long-standing history and experience in the electronics space and a forward-looking spirit of anticipating future needs by consistently looking one step ahead of the times. The team has been quick to introduce cutting-edge products, technologies, and services from Japan and abroad. Ossia and Marubun have been working together on developing a wirelessly powered IoT sensor receiver that can be embedded within a wide variety of electronic devices.

Fujitsu Semiconductor Memory Solution offers memory products and various solutions primarily on Ferroelectric Random Access Memories (FeRAM). Among these products, one is a battery-less solution using RFID technology. By combining Ossia's Cota technology with FSM's RFID technology, we are working to develop new markets.

"It simply makes good business sense to leverage wireless power for IoT that comes in the many hundreds of thousands, like ESLs and RFIDs," said Satoshi Fujino, Senior Vice President, at Marubun. "Wires and batteries are so limiting that these two devices have been held back from widespread innovation, not to mention adoption. Cota Real Wireless Power makes ESLs and RFIDs truly viable and useful, and opens the door to expand on use cases."

"Ossia is pushing the boundaries of wireless power, and this strategic partnership enables us to power the future — sustainably, practically, and seamlessly — of digital shelf labels and asset tracking systems like smart barcodes, today," said Doug Stovall, CEO at Ossia. "Marubun and FSM are forward-thinking innovators with whom we are honored to be collaborating, and with this announcement at CES, we encourage more leaders who wish to change the status quo to explore and discuss the ways wireless power can help solve world problems."

Cota Real Wireless Power can deliver focused-energy over air to hundreds of RFID tags, asset tracking systems and shelf labels simultaneously and automatically, without user intervention, maintenance, batteries, or wiring. It can be safely used around people and pets, and can be remotely managed via the cloud. Due to its continuous "energy on demand" system, it relieves product engineers of the feature limitations that batteries impose (to extend battery life), and provides the opportunity for the development of more useful innovations, including expanded and deeper data insights.

"We are driven to build new possibilities for a more sustainable world by connecting people, technology, and ideas," reported Kohji Nozoe, Director, Solution Business Dept. at Fujitsu Semiconductor Memory Solution. "Ossia's wireless power technology is world changing. It is transforming the way engineers — and business leaders — are thinking about IoT and sustainability. We anticipate that this collaboration with Marubun and Ossia will spark many ideas and conversations at CES this year."

Ossia's Cota Real Wireless power is regulatory approved to be used at any distance in more than 62 countries, including by the FCC and CE/UKCA; Cota has also earned its 6th CES Innovation Award this year. These achievements enable wireless power adoption across borders and industries around the world.

The FSM Cota Powered ePaper RFID tag prototype will be on display at Ossia's booth at CES, along with a video demonstration.

To explore purchasing and/or licensing opportunities and find out more about Ossia and its award-winning Cota® Real Wireless Power™, visit Ossia's demo room at Booth # 51521 at the CES event at the Las Vegas Convention Center or go to ossia.com.

About Ossia

Ossia Inc. is leading the world on what is possible with wireless power. Ossia's flagship Cota® technology redefines wireless power by safely delivering remote, targeted energy to devices at a distance. Ossia's Cota technology is a patented smart antenna technology that automatically keeps multiple devices charged without any user intervention and enables an efficient and truly wire-free, powered-up world that is always on and always connected. Ossia is headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Visit our website at www.ossia.com .

About Marubun

MARUBUN CORPORATION distributes cutting-edge semiconductors, electronic components, electronic equipment and other domestic and foreign electronics products, and provides total solutions in the electronics business from marketing to technology support and delivery. Marubun is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, and publicly held on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. we are creating values that only provide as electronics trading company.

For more information, please see: https://www.marubun.co.jp/en/

About Fujitsu Semiconductor Memory Solution Limited

Fujitsu Semiconductor Memory Solution focuses on high-quality and highly reliable non-volatile memory like Ferroelectric Random Access Memory (FeRAM) and Resistive Random Access Memory (ReRAM). Through our global sales and development network, with sites in Japan and throughout Asia, Europe, and the Americas, we offer semiconductor memory solutions to the global marketplace.

For more information, please see: https://www.fujitsu.com/jp/fsm/en/

Related Links

http://www.ossia.com

http://www.ossia.com /cota

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ossia