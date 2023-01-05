FXLV LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies F45 Training Holdings Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in F45 Training Holdings Inc. ("F45 Training" or the "Company") (NYSE: FXLV) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of F45 Training investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud. This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired the common stock of F45 pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with the Company's July 16, 2021 initial public offering. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

FXLV investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: 1) F45 Training could not maintain new franchise growth because it was offering more favorable payment terms to multi-unit franchisees; 2) F45 Training's lackluster pace of growth was also accompanied by a massive and unsustainable increase in F45 Training's accounts receivable and a similar, and equally unsustainable, decrease in its cash and cash equivalents; and 3) these practices were not sustainable at the time of the initial public offering, and when F45 Training could no longer sustain this defective business model, its growth rate and revenue plummeted.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in F45 Training during the relevant time frame, you have until February 6, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

