Northpoint Roofing Systems Offers Revolutionary Solar Shingle System Produced by Leading Shingle Manufacturer

WOODSTOCK, Ga., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northpoint Roofing Systems, a roofing business based in Georgia, is offering a revolutionary solar shingle system produced by GAF, a leading shingle manufacturer. Only selected roofing companies have been approved to distribute the Timberline Solar roofing system by GAF. This advanced solar roofing system is both visually appealing and an excellent way for households to save money on electric bills. Additionally, the installation of a solar roofing system can benefit the environment by offering a more sustainable solution to energy consumption. Rather than being comprised of panels or heavy tiles like other solar roofing systems, the Timberline Solar system is made up of strong, water-shedding shingles that blend with the house's aesthetic without affecting curb appeal. These solar shingles by GAF are available in different color options, raising the bar for solar system installations. This new offering from Northpoint will allow the company to offer environmentally friendly roofing systems that come with a single GAF-backed warranty.

Northpoint begins installing the new Timberline Solar Shingles designed and developed to produce clean energy. (PRNewswire)

"With the Timberline Solar roofing system, homeowners no longer need to sacrifice aesthetics when choosing a more sustainable option for their home. Many homeowners shy away from choosing solar roofing systems for their properties due to the lack of visual appeal the clunky solar panel systems of the past have had. This system gives our clients a chance to have a good-looking roof while powering their home with solar energy, allowing them to save money and environmental resources," said Keith Priddy, CEO and co-founder of Northpoint Roofing Systems. "Northpoint is honored to be one of the selected roofing companies to be able to share this innovative product with our community. We have trusted GAF as our supplier for quite some time now, and we have found that the quality of their roofing systems exceeds that of the competitors out there. Their groundbreaking Timberline Solar roofing system is so advanced that it makes solar energy simple, and we are excited to be able to add this product to our inventory."

Timberline Solar roofing systems by GAF are available now through Northpoint Roofing System. Homeowners can save significant amounts of money by upgrading to Timberline Solar roofing systems without having to worry about visually unappealing solar panels damaging their property's curb appeal. Because the system uses shingles instead of heavy panels or tiles in the solar roofing system, Timberline Solar by GAF is available in a variety of different colors to match each home's unique aesthetic.

Northpoint Roofing Systems has three locations operating in Georgia. The company has over 100 years of experience and can offer expertise in shingles, metal roofing, gutters, and solar for homeowners and commercial property owners. Northpoint is also known for providing top-quality services using AI technology and innovative full-roof protection. Homeowners interested in seeking services from Northpoint or upgrading to the Timberline Solar roofing system by GAF can contact the company for a free roof inspection using advanced drone technology.

