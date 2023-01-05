Ram 1500 Revolution Battery-electric Vehicle (BEV) Concept Unveiled at CES 2023

The Ram Revolution BEV Concept is a visionary road map showing how the industry's leading truck brand will redefine the pickup segment once again

Segment-redefining Ram 1500 Revolution Battery-electric Vehicle (BEV) Concept demonstrates Ram's commitment to electric vehicle (EV) leadership

Loaded with advanced technology, the concept reinvents the customer experience by integrating leading-edge technology, a fully connected customer experience and advanced mobility features

Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept delivers seamless connectivity to transform the experience for driver and passengers

Stunning, ultra-modern exterior design represents the future of Ram trucks

All-new face of Ram includes animated and modernized "R-A-M" badging and animated full LED "tuning fork" headlight design

Doors have been reimagined in a grand saloon-style opening that showcases a cavernous occupant space without a B-pillar

New interior layout offers even more flexibility with room to configure workspace with a removeable center console with fold-flat surface

Ram continues to build on its list of industry-shaping features with the 1500 BEV Concept, ushering in an industry-first feature: third-row jump seats

Powered mid-gate features mounted jump seats with a removable lower section that allows for multiple flexible seating configurations and enables a pass-through (and into the frunk) that can fit objects up to 18-ft. long

Built on new STLA Frame body-on-frame architecture designed specifically for full-size electric vehicles, the concept incorporates the battery pack efficiently with full underbody aero panels and active diffuser

Powered by two electric drive modules (EDMs), the concept features all-wheel-drive capability

Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept can add up to 100 miles of range in approximately 10 minutes with 800-volt DC fast charging at up to 350 kW

Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept features four-wheel steering with up to 15 degrees of articulation for greater vehicle maneuverability

Ram will once again redefine the pickup truck segment with revolutionary Ram 1500 BEV production model in 2024, to be introduced in the coming months

Entire Ram lineup will offer electrified solutions with disruptive, leading-edge advanced technology in the years to come

Ram's move toward electrification supports the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan to lead the way the world moves by delivering innovative, clean, safe and affordable mobility solutions

The Ram Truck brand introduced a visionary road map today at CES 2023 with its Ram 1500 Revolution Battery-electric Vehicle (BEV) Concept, which provides a glimpse into the future and demonstrates how the industry's leading truck brand will once again redefine the pickup truck segment. The leading-edge Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept showcases a truckload of innovative features that will be seen in future Ram trucks and in particular on Ram's electrification journey.

Ram will differentiate itself by offering a portfolio of fully electrified solutions to better meet customer needs, including a segment-redefining Ram 1500 BEV in 2024. The entire Ram lineup will offer electrified solutions with disruptive, leading-edge advanced technology in the years to come. The Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept establishes how Ram will push past competitors' future EV offerings.

"The Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept is our clearest signal yet that we're on the precipice of something extraordinary at Ram and points directly to where we're going on our electrified journey," said Mike Koval Jr., Ram brand CEO – Stellantis. "At Ram, we've redefined what pickup trucks can be, and we will do so again by pushing past what competitors are offering by delivering the best electric pickups on the market."

The Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept is part of Ram's significant contribution to Stellantis' Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan to lead the way the world moves by delivering innovative, clean, safe and affordable mobility solutions.

"The Ram Revolution represents several important things to the Ram brand," Koval added. "Of course, it's our new Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept that serves as a roadmap to our electrified future. Yet Ram Revolution is also our philosophy as we redefine the pickup segment, with a steady drumbeat of announcements and initiatives as we embark on our electrified journey."

Ram is committed to innovation and powertrain leadership with a lineup that consists of anything and everything truck buyers want and need, meeting real-world demands. Today, Ram offers the most fuel-efficient 4x4s and the quickest, fastest and most powerful pickup truck straight from the factory.

Ram will once again redefine the pickup truck segment with its revolutionary Ram 1500 BEV production model in 2024. It will be the leader in a combination of areas customers care about the most: range, towing, payload and charge time. More news on the production version will be available in the coming months.

Pioneering design establishes the vision for Ram's electrified future

The Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept provides a stunning vision of the ultimate pickup truck as part of the future of Ram trucks. Ram's exterior design team set out to revolutionize the pickup truck segment by creating an ultra-modern concept that exudes heroic strength, maintains its purpose and is environmentally responsible.

The Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept features an exterior design that is strikingly "brutiful" – brutal yet beautiful. An animated and modernized "R-A-M" badge adorns the all-new face of Ram, which features a fully animated LED "tuning fork" design. The doors have been reimagined in a grand saloon-style opening that showcases a cavernous occupant space without a B-pillar. Bright LED lights have been cleverly integrated into the front bumper flares and advancements in lighting are highlighted by fully animated LED taillamps and badging. Building on Ram's reputation as North America's off-road and performance truck leader, the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept features an integrated fascia design with a skid plate and new pivoting tow hooks that can sit flush.

Innovative features are thoughtfully integrated throughout and include a new powered frunk with one-touch open-and-close functionality that adds capability and storage. Other powered features, including a powered charge-port door situated on the driver's side front quarter panel, a powered tailgate, flush-mounted door handles, powered side steps and a powered rear step with active diffuser, round out the extensive list of powered features.

The concept features revolutionary side-view mirrors that are smaller, more lightweight and use 3D printed materials for optimal aerodynamics and reduced drag. The side-view mirrors use a digital camera to capture the truck's surroundings, allowing for a smaller physical size.

The charge port illuminates and blinks while charging. An audible sound will signal it's plugged in and charging has begun. The charge port features Level 1 and Level 2 AC charging on the top half and DC fast charging on the bottom half of the charger.

Recognizable Ram design cues with added capability include a power multifunction tailgate and a larger RamBox. The acute hourglass body design and fender wells clear 35-inch tires with a new unique design. The 1500 Revolution BEV Concept features self-leveling capability and rides on 24-inch wheels with center caps that light up and stay in place.

These new proportions are achieved courtesy of the innovative STLA Frame EV platform on which the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept is built. New intelligent safety systems and smaller, more powerful electric motors afforded the design team the ability to shift the cabin forward and increase cabin length. The 1500 Revolution BEV Concept features a cabin that is four inches longer than today's production truck for increased room and comfort while the bed length remains the same.

New interior boasts sustainable materials with never-before-seen levels of flexibility, comfort and innovation

Known as a "one space environment," the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept uses one continuous space front to back that enables several different interior configurations. The "one space environment" theme is bolstered by a new interior layout that offers even more flexibility with room to configure a workspace or for your next adventure.

A significantly more spacious interior and greater cabin length are the result of a new architecture while the battery's size allows for more cargo volume. Ram Track, Ram's rail attachment/floor track system, provides cabin flexibility for the seats and console, as well as usable tie-downs or other storage potential. Ram Track is also incorporated in the frunk, as well as the bed, allowing for true flexibility from front to back.

Nearly 50 years ago, the club cab was introduced with second-row seating. Half a century later, Ram continues to build on these industry-shaping features with the 1500 BEV Concept ushering in a new feature: third-row jump seats. The powered mid-gate features mounted jump seats with a removable lower section for placement in the bed or outside the vehicle. The mid-gate with powered glass enables a pass-through (and into the frunk) that can fit objects up to 18-ft. long with the tailgate closed.

Seating and console flexibility was a focus with the center console's ability to be removed for even more space. If desired, the center console armrest individually converts to a workstation surface. Combined with mid-gate and jump-seat options, the 1500 Revolution BEV Concept offers multiple flexible seating configurations. Lightweight seats feature integrated seatbelts, grab handles and speakers with the ability to fold flat along with extended recline, work, conference modes and deploying the jump seats. Vastly more interior volume benefits second-row and third-row jump seat passengers who enjoy limo-like space.

The "tuning fork" design is present inside the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept, stretching the length of the dashboard and continuing a theme line to the mid-gate. A full touchscreen display comprised of two screens offers up to 28 inches of screen space as the centerpiece of an interior loaded with advanced technology. The lower display has three different positions depending on the task at hand – minimal view, extended view and full screen view – and can be removed and used in different areas of the truck. The upper screen can also slide on the Ram rail attachment system.

The rearview mirror combines leading-edge technology to improve safety and convenience. Significantly smaller than traditional truck mirrors without compromising effectiveness, the rearview mirror is packed with a range of sophisticated technologies, including a smart backup camera with 360-degree views, speakers, and receivers compatible with voice assistants, such as Alexa and Siri.

When in reverse, the camera stitches together images from various other cameras around the truck, providing the driver with a 360-degree view on the interior digital screens. This allows the driver to see their surroundings with greater clarity, helping to avoid accidents and improve safety, especially when backing up to a trailer. The mirror also includes a supplementary backup flood lamp that provides additional visibility when reversing the truck, which is especially useful in low light conditions. In addition to the backup camera, the rearview mirror also communicates with biometric cameras that observe the truck's environment as it approaches objects and as it's being approached.

Digital side-view mirrors and augmented reality (AR) head-up display (HUD) highlight the onboard advanced technology.

A flat-top and bottom collapsible steering wheel offers enhanced hand grips with capacitive controls, digital screens and a lit "RAM" badge. Tactile swiping technology enables occupants to configure the sun visors or the entire electro-chromatic roof with the ability to adjust the opaqueness. The full glass roof with electro-chromatic panels and integrated roof rails features ambient lightning that's operated through the overhead console.

Sustainability was a key focus during development of the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept with unique and resourceful materials seen throughout the interior as a result. Examples include Greyslate Nanostone veneer that is resilient and lightweight and Apple leather, a bi-product from the apple industry that is naturally animal and cruelty free. The Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept also features a uniquely textured floor that is composed of recycled rubber and cork particles that enhance durability and functionality.

Ram's design team wanted to showcase ideas that deliver every passenger an individualized and personalized experience that seamlessly connects them with their digital lives, as well as the other passengers. Artificial intelligence and the autonomy to enable users to work and play from anywhere were also focal points.

Redefining pickup truck ownership again with leading-edge technology, connectivity and convenience

The Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept provides a glimpse into leading-edge technology, a fully connected customer experience, and advanced mobility features that deliver confidence for hardworking people every day, no matter their line of work.

The Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept delivers seamless connectivity to transform the experience for the driver and passengers. The concept creates a connected hub that brings a consumer's digital lifestyle into the vehicle, using advanced technology to create a customized space for each occupant.

Some unique technology features on the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept include:

Vehicle Personal Assistant – Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered virtual assistant that enhances in-vehicle and exterior interaction with users. A 3D Ram avatar acts as the vehicle's face, responding to various voice commands from users. Additionally, voice control enables the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept to follow commands from the owner while they're outside the vehicle, such as close the windows, play music, take a picture, and "follow me" with Shadow Mode

My Day - Intelligent trip planning based on users' schedules and preferences to provide suggestions at right time and right location

Cabin Mode - Cabin Modes are "one button" settings that adjust multiple aspects of the cabin experience at once, based on the use case. They include options such as Productivity Mode, Social Mode, Party Mode, Relax Mode and user-created modes. Adjustments include interior lighting, seat position and orientation, window and skylight opacity, vehicle suspension, sound zones and display content

Advanced Augmented Reality (AR) Heads-up Display (HUD) – This feature combines AR HUD and advanced camera and sensor technology to provide enhanced driving assistance. See-through vision uses camera and sensor technology to create an experience that allows the driver to see objects outside of their normal view on the AR HUD. The AR HUD can also display information

Intelligent storage app – Mobile application that helps users measure objects to determine if they can be transported with their vehicle. To obtain an object's dimensions, users can scan the product's barcode or use a built-in AR camera measuring tool. The mobile app will show users how the object can best be positioned in their vehicle, and internal and external cabin projectors assist by displaying guides on the target storage location

Adjustable and removable lower display – Used as a tablet, passenger display, truck bed workstation, vehicle control or video game controller, the two 14.2-inch displays can be combined to provide a larger viewing area

Smart Home Control - User can control their smart home from the infotainment screen, adjusting devices such as lights, cameras, thermostats and sound systems

Advanced camera and sensor system - Multiple cameras and sensors works together to enhance the driving experience and provide additional functions, such as 3D capture, biometric identity recognition, and 360 photo and video capture

Exterior projector – Multiple built-in projectors provide an efficient way to visually communicate information to the user. The projectors also double as a mobile movie theater, allowing the owner to have movie night anytime, anywhere

Autonomous capabilities – In Level 3+ autonomous mode, the vehicle retracts the steering wheel to provide additional space for the driver. Interior lights, the AR HUD, smarts seats and the steering wheel work together to provide next-level situational awareness to the driver

Battery-electric power unlocks new levels of capability and performance

The Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept features all-wheel-drive capability and is powered by two electric drive module (EDMs), which are positioned toward the front and rear of the vehicle, maximizing interior space and enabling the cavernous frunk. Designed to accommodate larger capacity EDMs, the Ram 1500 BEV Concept offers the potential for future high-performance applications.

The Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept can add up to 100 miles of range in approximately 10 minutes with 800-volt DC fast charging at up to 350 kW.

As part of the Ram brand's focus on providing consumers a growing and vast array of leading-edge advanced technology, Ram is showcasing a new inductive robot charger - or Ram Charger – at CES 2023, that will make home charging as easy as possible. It detects the vehicle's presence and its charging needs, and automatically moves into position and aligns itself under the vehicle. Smart-charge capability will allow charging during off-peak time, providing more convenience and peace-of-mind for our customers.

The Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept features four-wheel steering with up to 15 degrees of articulation and is designed to offer greater vehicle maneuverability while parking at low speed, on tight off-road trails, and increases the vehicle's steering response at high speeds.

Based on the company's STLA Frame platform, the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept features a body-on-frame design that incorporates the battery pack efficiently.

Adjustable air suspension enables three different modes: ingress/egress, aero, off-road.

