SMArtX Advisory Solutions Starts 2023 By Adding Another Eight Strategies to Its UMA Platform

SMArtX Realized a 50% Growth in Assets in 2022 Despite the S&P 500 Down -18.11%

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in unified managed accounts (UMA) technology and architect of the SMArtX turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'), announced it has added eight strategies offered by three leading asset management firms to its platform. All three firms are new to SMArtX, and the additions bring the total number of strategies to 1,114 from 283 of the world's leading asset managers.

Diamond Hill Capital Management, EQM Indexes, and Opal Capital Investments expanded the SMArtX model marketplace with a diverse set of strategies. Diamond Hill and Opal Capital added strategies focused on equity market capitalization and dividend income, respectively. EQM Indexes broadened SMArtX's already substantial catalogue of direct indexes with strategies aimed at select investment opportunities.

"SMArtX is starting 2023 exactly where we left off in 2022: with the expansion of our model marketplace and ongoing asset growth. These two aspects that have enabled SMArtX to become one of the fastest growing TAMPs in the industry," said Evan Rapoport, Founder and CEO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. "Even though the equity markets produced a negative return in 2022, SMArtX clients were able to reexamine existing investment portfolios and make adjustments from our wide-ranging model marketplace."

SMArtX's continued growth is driven by two main applications of its technology: the off-the-shelf TAMP offering, which is built using SMArtX Advisory Solutions' proprietary UMA technology, and the ability to further deploy that tailored UMA technology through APIs to meet the mandates of large enterprises, RIA platforms, and hybrid broker-dealers.

"SMArtX continues to expand its functionality throughout the industry by providing some or all of our technology solutions to existing technology stacks via APIs," said Jonathan Pincus, President and COO of SMArtX. "Our modern APIs are able to deliver both data and instructions to streamline the investment operations of our clients and enable them to easily leverage our technology within their own environment."

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is an award-winning managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'). SMArtX's API-first, cloud-native technology operates within a modular, micro-services architecture, providing clients a tailored solution catered to their unique specifications. SMArtX is available as an off-the-shelf TAMP for advisors seeking wider selection of investment product and ease of use, while automating the investment processes and simplifying the everyday tasks of managing client accounts. SMArtX also licenses its proprietary technology to enterprise firms looking to create, customize, or upgrade their existing managed accounts technology as a standalone or fully integrated solution. SMArtX is the managed account technology and TAMP platform of choice for multiple RIAs, broker-dealers, and asset managers. Learn more at www.smartxadvisory.com

