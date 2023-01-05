The Trendiest Gadgets and Cookware Items of 2022 and 2023

Beef. It's What's For Dinner. breaks down the most popular ways to cook beef in the New Year

DENVER, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the many resolutions we might set for the new year is to try new things, and what better way than with new recipes for that holiday gift you've been eager to use. The Beef. It's What's For Dinner. brand, managed by the National Cattlemen's Beef Association, a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, takes the guesswork out of cooking beef with some of the most popular kitchen items from the holiday season.

Shredded Beef Stuffed Chile Relleno with Guajillo Chile Sauce from Beef. It's What's For Dinner. (PRNewswire)

Air Fryer – Back for another year, the hype of this kitchen appliance holds up as it delivers fryer-like results quickly and without oil. The air fryer has topped holiday wish lists for several years now, but some are still surprised to learn you can prepare homemade family favorites like Meatloaf and Classic Spaghetti & Meatballs using the countertop appliance.

Pressure Cooker – If you're really under pressure, this kitchen gadget has you covered. No longer your grandma's pressure cooker, newer electric versions are easier to use and deliver a delicious meal in no time. These Asian Sweet & Spicy Ribs and Shredded Beef-Stuffed Chile Relleno with Guajillo Chile Sauce recipes are big on flavor and will have you hopping on this trend.

Sous Vide – While it sounds daunting, Sous Vide is making its way into the hearts of gadget-loving cooks everywhere. Not only is it trendy, it's an easy way to ensure even cooking for multiple servings of steak. If you've been wanting to try but still feel intimidated, professional chef Ryan Clark has several tips and tricks to master cooking beef with a sous vide device.

Cast Iron – Cast iron is certainly not new, but the nostalgia and perfect sear is fueling a comeback. Not only is cast iron great for cooking beef at home, but it's hard to beat cooking in a cast iron skillet over a campfire. So while you dream of summer and gear up for that ultimate summer cookout, here are some skillet to oven basics to let you practice at home.

Pizza Oven – Flaming hot, easy to transport, and various options for natural gas or propane, pizza ovens quickly became the ultimate gift in 2022. But it isn't just for pizza, steak-lovers can get in on the fun too! Believe it or not, many pizza ovens are compatible with cast iron pans and can deliver perfectly cooked steaks – and quickly! Most steak cuts take about 6-8 minutes, flipping halfway through for that perfect cook; juicy in the center with a beautiful crust. You can use the pizza oven cooking method on almost any steak recipe, and you can even use your leftover steak on a pizza the next night. If you don't have one of these ovens, you can still make a tasty steak pizza in your own oven with this Pesto Steak & Arugula Pizza and our so-called Pizza with a Purpose.

For more recipes that will put your favorite kitchen appliances into action, visit BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com.

