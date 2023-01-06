MacPherson's and PeaceLove Foundation Partner to Support Mental Wellness through Artistic Expression

ATLANTA, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MacPherson's, the largest provider of fine art supplies and creative materials in North America, announced today that they will partner with PeaceLove Foundation, a non-profit organization devoted to making talking about mental health easier, to be the foundation's preferred art supplies provider.

"When we were approached by the founders of the PeaceLove Foundation, we were very excited to support their vision and passion," said Dave Schofield, president and CEO, MacPherson's. "Using Art as a tool to assist with mental wellness is quite amazing, and something we at MacPherson's decided we needed to support. Having people of all ages using creativity to express their feelings and emotions is at the core what our company is all about. Partnering with PeaceLove was a natural extension of our own vision, bringing creativity to everyone around the world."

PeaceLove began when cousins Matt Kaplan and Jeff Sparr wanted to change the way they saw people approaching mental health. They wanted to create a space that encouraged creativity, self-expression, and storytelling.

"We couldn't be more excited for MacPherson's to join our Family as PeaceLove Foundation's Art Supply Partner," said Matt Kaplan, CEO and co-founder, PeaceLove Foundation. "Providing our CREATORS with diverse, high quality, creative materials is essential to delivering our programming and creating meaningful impacts in the communities we serve."

PeaceLove designs expressive arts programming that makes addressing mental health challenges easier, tapping into the cathartic benefits of creativity. Opportunities to be creative and spaces where people can safely express their emotions are challenging. Yet both of these things are crucial to the promotion of mental wellness.

"We're so grateful to have MacPherson's take on this crucial role," said Jeffrey Sparr, co-founder and artist, PeaceLove Foundation. "With their supplies we're able to put life-changing tools for mental wellness into the hands of so many."

MacPherson's and PeaceLove have a shared belief in the power of creative outlets and realize providing life-changing access to art & creative materials so that each of us can express thoughts, feelings, and emotions, is crucial to wellness. That's why MacPherson's is excited to join PeaceLove Foundation as their art supply partner, providing quality supplies for communities to create peace of mind.

