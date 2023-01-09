Fetch Refreshes Company Name, Makes Fetch Happen

Actor Daniel Franzese stars in campaign to underscore the app's success to-date and usher in new phase of growth

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fetch, America's No. 1 rewards app and leading consumer-engagement platform, today finally, unequivocally made "Fetch" happen, formally changing its name to better reflect its popularity among users nationwide and align with expansion plans to redefine the shopping experience for consumers.

To mark the occasion, actor Daniel Franzese harks back to his iconic character Damian in the "Fetch Happened" advertising campaign that will appear online and on social media.

The new official name and recent launch of www.fetch.com , paired with "Fetch Happened," together mark a new era for Fetch, as the company builds an even more robust experience on the foundational app that 17 million users each month have come to love. With 11 million receipts scanned each day and over one million sign-ups every month, Fetch helps users discover new brands and save on their favorite products, as evidenced by the millions of redemptions to-date. Existing features like adding and competing with friends set the stage for even more fun ways to shop with friends using Fetch in the future.

"I'm so delighted to be working with Fetch to highlight their fun and rewarding way of shopping," said Franzese. "The only thing I love more than shopping is being rewarded. You can shop with us."

Anyone can get in the spirit for Fetch's exciting new chapter with the delightfully pink #FetchHappened limited-edition shirt, available in the Fetch app. The fun continues with the So Fetch Collection, featuring a selection of Daniel's favorite brands and offers in the Fetch app until January 31.

"The limit truly doesn't exist to how excited we are to bring the next phase of Fetch to our users," said Birk Cooper, Chief Marketing Officer, Fetch. "At its core, Fetch is about creating a fun, joyful way for consumers to save. We can't wait to explore the endless possibilities to amplify that experience and create the ultimate social shopping destination."

Visit the App Store or Google Play Store to download the Fetch app to browse the So Fetch Collection or purchase limited-edition #FetchHappened merchandise.

About Fetch

Founded in Madison, Wis., Fetch is on a mission to help people have fun and save money on every purchase. The No. 1 rewards app on the market, Fetch has more than 17 million monthly active users who have collectively submitted more than 2 billion receipts and earned more than $475 million in rewards points. A top-ranked app in the App Store and Google Play Store with more than 2 million five-star reviews from happy Fetchers.

