Playvox Launches New Workforce Engagement Solutions for Salesforce Contact Center

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Playvox, one of the leading providers of workforce engagement solutions for digital-first and CRM-centric contact centers, today announced the launch of a global collaboration with Salesforce (NYSE: CRM). Playvox solutions deliver a powerfully simple way to achieve efficiency and effectiveness in the contact center.

Customers can now access Playvox's leading-edge workforce engagement solutions on Salesforce AppExchange

The collaboration enables Salesforce Service Cloud customers to more efficiently manage forecasting, scheduling, adherence, capacity planning and long-term scheduling within Salesforce Contact Center along with the ability to easily make changes in real-time, based on Playvox's AI insights. The new and enhanced workforce engagement solution for Salesforce Contact Center is available on the Salesforce AppExchange. With this launch, Playvox's entire workforce engagement suite, which also includes quality management and coaching, is available to Salesforce customers.

"We're honored to collaborate with Salesforce to bring new levels of efficiency and innovation to our joint customers," says Louis Bucciarelli, CEO of Playvox. "Powerful, elegant integrations from Playvox into Salesforce provide real-time visibility and insights that enable brands to operationalize efficiency at scale and deliver better customer experiences."

"The multi-billion contact center industry is facing a pivotal moment in this age of digital transformation. True omni-channel and case-centric solutions like what Playvox and Salesforce bring to the table that put customers first are the new contact center model for a distributed and digital-first world," said Michelle Randall, Chief Marketing Officer, Playvox. "We are thrilled to collaborate with Salesforce to help customers build a single customer-centric contact center platform of the future."

"Service Cloud is a must-have solution for every organization looking to drive service efficiencies in days and weeks, not months and years," said Ryan Nichols, SVP and GM, Contact Center, Salesforce. "With Salesforce Contact Center and Playvox, organizations are enabled to get the right people on the right channels at the right time to deliver new levels of service efficiency and effectiveness."

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com .

About Playvox

Playvox's powerfully simple Workforce Engagement Management solutions transform customer care. We understand that exceptional employee engagement produces extraordinary customer experiences, and we love creating solutions that help our customers unlock the full potential in every employee and every interaction. Playvox powers the world's fastest-growing brands and proudly serves expanding digital experience pioneers such as Noom, NuBank, SoFi, Stitch Fix, and Twitter. Our agent-empowering suite of scheduling, performance, learning, quality feedback and gamification lives seamlessly in the modern support operations ecosystem with platforms like Salesforce, Amazon Connect, Slack, Kustomer and Zendesk. Learn more:

