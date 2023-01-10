Deutsche Welle Uses TeamViewer To Provide Secure IT Support for Its Global Network of Correspondents

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Deutsche Welle, Germany's international broadcaster, announces the use of TeamViewer to support its IT for its global network of correspondents. With TeamViewer's Enterprise Connectivity Suite Tensor deployed, the Deutsche Welle's IT team, located in Bonn and Berlin, can securely connect remotely to the laptops and smartphones of their employees. Operating in around 140 countries around the world, when support requests are made the IT team can resolve problems quickly and easily.

When opting for TeamViewer, the extensive security features of the Tensor solution played a particularly important role in Deutsche Welle's decision. These include single sign-on, scalable and flexible rights management via conditional access, and end-to-end encryption. In addition, the solution can be seamlessly embedded into Deutsche Welle's existing IT landscape with integrations into services such as Microsoft Intune and Teams.

Thomas Rieger, IT Requirements Management and Coordination at Deutsche Welle: "Laptops and smartphones are important work tools for our journalists that have to function reliably, especially in breaking news situations. However, should any problems occur, our IT team can now react quickly using TeamViewer Tensor and thus contribute to smooth reporting. Since our correspondents often process sensitive information, the stable and secure connection via TeamViewer is also particularly important to us. "

Jan Junker, Executive Vice President Solution Sales & Delivery at TeamViewer: "We have tailored TeamViewer Tensor specifically to the requirements of large companies. The solution can be scaled as required and makes it possible to access devices of all kinds quickly, easily and securely from anywhere and at any time in order to access them and provide assistance. In particular, globally positioned companies and organizations such as Deutsche Welle are using it to make their IT support significantly faster and more efficient."

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has around 620,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs around 1,400 people globally. In 2021, TeamViewer achieved billings of EUR 548 million. TeamViewer AG (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.

