The MASYC Group, Inc. Recognized for Delivering Customer Success with Oracle Cloud

The MASYC Group, Inc. achieves Service Expertise in JD Edwards Applications to Oracle Cloud in North America

ALPINE, Wyo., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The MASYC Group, Inc., a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced that it has achieved Service Expertise in JD Edwards Applications to Oracle Cloud. Team MASYC gained this expertise after combining decades of JD Edwards experience with Oracle's Cloud Infrastructure.

Expertise is a core tenet of the modernized Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) program and allows Oracle partners to highlight their capabilities in a focused area. Ultimately, Expertise is designed to make it easy for customers to identify partners that can deliver quality results and minimize risk for their specific needs as they adopt Oracle Cloud.

In order to achieve a Service Expertise, partners like The MASYC Group, Inc. must meet a series of qualifiers that demonstrate their experience and success in implementing, deploying and/or managing a specific Oracle Cloud product/service area within a defined geographic region. Requirements may include having certified individuals across diverse roles and demonstrating successful go lives within the same region. Learn more about Expertise, including viewing the complete Expertise Catalog, at www.oracle.com/partnernetwork/expertise.

"The MASYC Group, Inc. is proud to partner with Oracle to provide this valuable service to our new and existing clients" said Chad Holewinski, Chief Operating Officer of The MASYC Group, Inc.

Team MASYC serves homebuilding, construction, real estate, and contract/service billing industries. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure coupled with Oracle's JD Edwards EnterpriseOne solutions allows clients to go-live faster, with less overhead. The MASYC Group Inc.'s most recent homebuilding client went live in approximately four months by taking advantage of MASYC's Rapid Start EnterpriseOne implementation on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, decreasing the total project timeline by several months. This significantly reduced the implementation cost, and coupled with MASYC's CareOne managed services, allowed the customer to focus on their business.

"Team MASYC continues to evolve to meet the ever-changing needs of our clients. Clients always have the choice of which infrastructure to utilize for their Oracle JD Edwards EnterpriseOne implementation, and our experience with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure has given us the confidence to recommend it to our clients of all sizes." said Russell Stenquist, Chief Executive Officer of The MASYC Group, Inc.

"Oracle has worked closely with The MASYC Group, Inc. since 2005. We have been impressed by the dedication and investment in their capabilities for the industries they serve, and most recently with their success in gaining their Service Expertise in JD Edwards Applications to Oracle Cloud. We are thrilled to recognize our partnership with Team MASYC as we continue to create value for our customers," said Dale Weideling, Group Vice President, NA Cloud and Tech Alliances & Channels, Oracle.

About The MASYC Group, Inc.

The MASYC Group, Inc. is an award-winning Management and Systems Consulting team that focuses on delivering innovative information technology solutions. Project and Service Industry leaders in homebuilding, construction, engineering, and real estate management rely on the experience and expertise of Team MASYC to configure digital solutions that meet their unique requirements. Our extensive background has afforded us unique position in the national homebuilder industry, where our client list comprises of dozens of regional and national homebuilders throughout North America, providing us powerful insight into industry-specific demands. The MASYC Group, Inc. has been a member of the Oracle Partner Network since 2005 and was a JD Edwards founding business partner in 1987. To learn more visit: www.masyc.com

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

Trademarks

Oracle, Java and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

Media Contact:

The MASYC Group, Inc.

Chad Holewinski

info@masyc.com

View original content:

SOURCE The MASYC Group, Inc.