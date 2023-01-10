Panasonic Announces 2022 Customer Appreciation Award Winners

High-performing solar installers are honored for their commitment to providing the ultimate customer service experience

­­­NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic Corporation of North America announced today the recipients of its 2022 Customer Appreciation Awards. The Customer Appreciation Awards program, which began in 2019, recognizes authorized Panasonic solar installers and EverVolt® battery installers who exceed customer expectations.

The Customer Appreciation Awards program highlights the national Installer of the Year as well as regional recipients in the following award categories: Residential Installer of the Year, EverVolt® ESS Installer of the Year, Fastest Growing Installer of the Year and Fastest Growing EverVolt® ESS Installer of the Year.

The full list of categories and winners is below.

Installer of the Year Award, National

Solar Optimum – Glendale, CA

Residential Installer of The Year Award

Advance Solar & Energy – Southeast Region

Atlasta Solar Store – Mountain South Region

Jefferson Electric, LLC – Midwest Region

ECG Solar – Great Plains Region

EGT Solar – Mountain North Region

NJ Solar Power – Northeast Region

Nuwatt Energy – New England Region

Synergy Power – Northern California

Western Solar – Northwest Region

Solar Works Energy, LLC – South Central Region

Sunbright Solar, LLC – Southwest Region

Alternate Energy, Inc – Hawaii

Hot Purple Energy – Desert Empire Region

Orange County Solar – Southern California

Fastest Growing Installer of the Year Award

May Electric Solar – Southeast Region

Whole Sun Designs, Inc – Midwest Region

Organ Mountain Solar & Electric – South Central Region

American Array Solar and Roofing – Northwest Region

Black Platinum Solar & Electric – Southwest Region

Public Service Solar – Northeast Region

EverVolt® Battery Storage Installer of the Year Award

Connected Technology – Northwest Region

Kapital Electric Company, Inc – Midwest Region

Fastest Growing EverVolt®Battery Storage Installer of the Year Award

Kaye Solar , LLC – Southeast Region

Introduced in 2016, the Panasonic Authorized Installer Program provides exclusive benefits and business opportunities to tiers of installers who meet certain qualifications, including Panasonic's high standard of excellence. In addition to business-supporting perks, members of these exclusive tiers can extend the benefits they receive, such as special pricing and preferred access to in-demand and new products, like the just-launched EverVolt modules, to consumers. For more information for installers, visit: na.panasonic.com/us/solar/installer.

