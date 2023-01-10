V-Wholesalers Launches Lift, a Revolutionary, Plant-Derived Multi-Surface Cleaner

New Non-Toxic Solution Easily Tackles Grit and Grime, Both Indoors and Outdoors

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- V-Wholesalers, a one-stop shop for the daily needs of the everyday consumer, is excited to announce the launch of Lift, a revolutionary, non-toxic and plant-based multi-surface cleaner. Lift's innovative formula is all-natural and free of chemical agents, providing superior cleaning power without causing skin irritation or damage. The cleaner is meant to be used for simple maintenance and to remove grime, grease, and various stains in a healthier and more conscious way.

Lift's biodegradable, powerful-yet-gentle cleaning performance is versatile and allows for use on a variety of surfaces, ranging from fabric to stainless steel. With a solution that can be used for indoor home use or in commercial spaces like hotels and hospitals, on mechanical equipment and more, Lift's eco-friendly formula provides quick results while remaining sensitive to the environment.

Available in 32 oz. spray bottles, 1-gallon jugs and 5-gallon buckets, Lift is concentrated and reduces costs by allowing consumers to stock one solution for multiple cleaning needs. By adding just one small amount of Lift to the desired surface and wiping it clean with a rag or scrub brush, the solution removes stubborn stains and embedded dirt while minimizing scrubbing.

"We're thrilled to be launching Lift today, a quick action cleaning solution we believe will help streamline the cleaning process for consumers and businesses alike," said Don Taylor, CEO of V-Wholesalers. "Our goal in making this multi-surface cleaner is to create something that can be used on a variety of surfaces, while providing exceptional cleaning capability and supporting the health and well-being of every person and community it touches."

Lift starts at $17.99 per bottle, and is now available for purchase via Amazon and at www.vwholesalersllc.com.

About Lift

Lift is a revolutionary, all-natural, multi-surface concentrated cleaner that excels at removing grime and grit both indoors and outdoors. The non-toxic formula is plant-derived, free of harmful chemicals and gentle on the skin. Lift's cleaner requires little water and is made to be used at home, in commercial spaces, on auto equipment, boats and more. For more information, visit www.vwholesalersllc.com.

About V-Wholesalers

V-Wholesalers is one-stop-shop for daily consumer and business needs spanning a variety of verticals across the home, fashion, gaming industries and more. Started in 2012 as a premier drop-ship platform for e-commerce retailers, V-Wholesalers has since transformed into a multi-hyphenate provider of high-quality products of all shapes and sizes. The first product, plant-based, all-natural multi-purpose cleaning concentrate, Lift launched in 2022; a revolutionary disruptor in the cleaning space for its ability to be used on surfaces within the home and for large commercial projects. A proud minority-owned business, V-Wholesalers is nationally certified by the New York and New Jersey Minority Supplier Development Council.

