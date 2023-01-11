From East to West and Everywhere In-Between, 700+ Hoopers Named 2023 McDonald's All American Nominees

The countdown to tip-off heats up as McDonald's will reveal the final roster of 48 players later this month

CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The nominations are in, and the Southeast region – specifically Texas – dominates the list for the third consecutive season, as the McDonald's All American Games heads to Houston in 2023. And the girls continue to outpace the boys in number of nominations, a sign that this year's girls' game will be one to watch. Today, the journey to greatness begins for these 722 girls and boys basketball players who get to experience a new defining moment as they receive nominations for a chance to shine on one of high school basketball's biggest stages: the McDonald's All American Games.

To rising basketball stars, a McDonald's All American Games nomination is the culmination of hard work and determination spanning many years of constant grind in the gym to become one of basketball's elite. This class of nominees will follow in the footsteps of all-time legends, like Shaquille O'Neal, Candace Parker, Kobe Bryant, A'ja Wilson, Trae Young, Breanna Stewart and so many more, when they face off at Toyota Center in Houston this March.

"Providing a national platform to elevate and honor these players is what the McDonald's All American Games is all about," said Joe Wootten, McDonald's All American Games Selection Committee Chairman. "We've been doing this for over four decades and have seen some truly amazing kids come through this iconic program. That's why this moment is so special…the history, prestige and all that comes with it. These players are joining a long list of icons to be named nominees to the Games and it's something that will never be taken away."

This year's nominees span far and wide with 44 states plus the District of Columbia represented among this decorated class. States like Texas led the group with 93 nominees, followed by California at 73 and Florida at 65. Players were nominated by a high school coach, athletic director, principal or member of the McDonald's All American Games Selection Committee based upon this criteria. A complete list of 2023 McDonald's All American Games Nominees is available at mcdaag.com.

The McDonald's All American Games Selection Committee – comprised of some of the nation's most knowledgeable high school analysts, prep scouts, media and basketball coaches – will soon narrow down the list of nominees to the final 48 players named to the Games' final rosters. The top 24 girls and 24 boys will be revealed Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 on NBA Today between 3-4 p.m. ET on ESPN and announced across ESPN's various social and digital platforms.

"Becoming a McDonald's All American Games nominee is bigger than one person – it's about representing your family, friends, school and community on the national stage and doing so with pride of what you earned and respect for those that have paved the way," said Vicki Chancellor, Atlanta-based McDonald's Owner/Operator and Chair, McDonald's USA Franchisee Marketing Committee. "On behalf of McDonald's, we're so proud of every nominee and know how much hard work went into this achievement. It's important we take a moment to highlight the achievements of these athletes from across the country and celebrate their new status as a McDonald's All American nominee."

Tickets to the 2023 McDonald's All American Games and POWERADE® Jam Fest will be available beginning Tuesday, January 24 at mcdaag.com. For those who can't make it out, tune in to the POWERADE Jam Fest on Monday, March 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The 2023 McDonald's All American Girls Game will air on Tuesday, March 28 at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and the Boys Game will immediately follow on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET.

The McDonald's All American Games have benefitted Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®) and its network of local Chapters since their inception. RMHC helps bring communities together to support children and families throughout their healthcare journey by providing comfort, care and vital resources, when it's needed most.

