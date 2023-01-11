LifeNet Air Selects Air Methods Ascend for Advanced Clinical Education

Ascend program makes in-person and online education available to all LifeNet air crew to further improve care and patient and clinician satisfaction

DENVER, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Methods, the nation's leading air medical service provider, announced today that LifeNet Air, a not-for-profit air ambulance company serving Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas, is making the Ascend critical care clinician education program available to all of its flight crew members to advance their skills in patient care and increase retention of qualified clinicians.

"Having LifeNet flight crew members participate in our Ascend clinician education programs is an exciting extension of our long-standing partnership," said Dr. Stephanie Queen, Air Methods Senior Vice President of Clinical Services. "Equipping air medical personnel with advanced, high-quality education helps build confidence and clinical autonomy, alleviate clinician burnout and improve retention – all vitally important to delivering the best care possible to the emergent patients they serve."

The Ascend in-person and online education programs provide access to world-class educators, state-of-the-art tools, and cutting-edge technologies to help pre-hospital and critical care clinicians build their knowledge, enabling them to operate at the top of their licensure and fulfill continuing education requirements. Education programs include both advanced manikin-based simulation and virtual reality training that mirror real-world patient care scenarios, building life-saving skills and confidence. Courses meet certification requirements for Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing (BCEN), Commission on Accreditation for Pre-Hospital Continuing Education (CAPCE) and International Board of Specialty Certifications (IBSC).

"LifeNet Air is excited for the opportunity to have access to this world class, evidence-based medicine in an easy-to-access platform for our 34 flight crew members across four air medical bases," said Jess A. Gibbs, LifeNet Director of Specialty Care Services. "LifeNet has been in partnership with Air Methods for nearly 40 years, and we're excited to provide this additional resource for our team."

Started as Air Life by CHRISTUS St. Michael hospital in 1983, the LifeNet Air medical program is the oldest operating helicopter EMS program in the state of Arkansas. Today, LifeNet has more than 400 employees, including 34 flight crew members, and operates three helicopters and one fixed-wing aircraft from four air medical bases serving nearly 350,000 people.

