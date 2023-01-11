MT PLEASANT, S.C., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of the Modern Capital Tactical Opportunities Fund (Ticker: MCTOX) declared fourth quarter distribution of $.194 per share, payable on December 30, 2022, to shareholders of record on December 29, 2022. As of December 30, 2022, MCTOX has paid out $1.0679 in total distributions year to date.

Modern Capital, Inc. (PRNewswire)

Modern Capital Tactical Opportunities Fund declares Q4 Dividend Distribution

The MCTOX seeks to provide income and capital gains by investing a significant portion of the portfolio in closed-end funds (CEFs), exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and sponsored American Depositary Receipts (ADRs). Unlike some funds with a narrow mandate that can restrict the portfolio manager's ability to react to evolving market conditions, MCTOX, allows funds management team wide discretion. Due to a CEF's natural pricing discrepancy with its holdings, the portfolio managers look to buy funds trading at a discount to Net Asset Value (NAV). The MCTOX seeks above market income without abandoning the potential for equity-like asset appreciation. For a full description please see the fund's prospectus here.

Modern Capital is a broker-dealer and advisory firm that provides a wide range of financial services to a broad client base including institutions, corporations, and individual investors. For more information about Modern Capital, visit moderncap.com.

Please read the prospectus and consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, and expenses before investing. To obtain a prospectus, containing this and other information, visit www.ncfunds.com/dl/prospectus/210prospectus.pdf. Holdings are subject to change and risk.

The Fund's investments are subject to risks, including loss of the principal amount invested. The Fund may not meet its objective. The Fund is subject to the following risks: Active trading may result in added expenses, lower return, and increased tax liability. The Fund will have high portfolio turnover rates because the advisor engages in high turnover trading strategies. Closed-End Funds (CEFs) are subject to investment advisory and other expenses, which the Fund will indirectly pay, resulting in duplicative fees. The underlying CEF's advisor may not meet the Fund's objective. Equity securities may experience value changes, their values may be more volatile than other asset classes' values. These value changes may result from factors affecting individual issuers, industries, or the stock market. The prospectus contains more information about the Fund's risks.

Distributor: Capital Investment Group, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC. There is no affiliation between the Distributor and Modern Capital Management Co.

RCMOD1222003

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Modern Capital, Inc.