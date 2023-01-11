Nanoscope's Top Executive Team to Participate in Advanced Therapies Week

DALLAS, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies for retinal degenerative diseases, today announced that Dr. Samarendra Mohanty, President and Chief Scientific Officer, will give a presentation titled "Pioneering a New Wave of Gene-Agnostic Gene Therapy" in the session "The Next Wave: Cell and Gene Therapy's Commercial Shift" at Advanced Therapies Week, taking place January 17-20, 2023 in Miami. He will also participate in the closing panel discussion.

Details for the talk and panel are as follows:

Title: Pioneering a New Wave of Gene-Agnostic Gene Therapy

Session: The Next Wave: Cell and Gene Therapy's Commercial Shift

Date and Time: Thursday, January 19, 2023; 3:35 p.m.- 4:05 p.m. ET (talk) and 4:35 p.m.-5:00 p.m. ET (panel)

Location: Miami Beach Convention Center

Advanced Therapies Week brings together industry leaders in healthcare for knowledge sharing and relationship building to advance the next pillar of medicine.

About Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.

Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing gene-agnostic, sight restoring optogenetic therapies for the millions of patients blinded by retinal degenerative diseases, for which no cure exists. The company's lead asset, MCO-010, is presently in Phase 2b multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trials in the U.S. for retinitis pigmentosa (NCT04945772) with top-line data expected Q1 2023. The company has also fully enrolled a Phase 2 trial of MCO-010 therapy in Stargardt patients (NCT05417126). MCO-010 has received FDA Fast Track designation for RP and FDA orphan drug designations for RP and Stargardt. Preclinical assets include non-viral laser delivered MCO-020 gene therapy for geographic atrophy.

