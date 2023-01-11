New EQ Bank Card gives customers the ability to save, earn, and spend their money

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - EQ Bank, powered by Equitable Bank, Canada's Challenger Bank™, has partnered with Mastercard to launch the EQ Bank Card*. The card is an innovative new way for customers to withdraw cash for free at any ATM in Canada, all while earning cash back on their spending and high interest on their balance.

"Introducing a payment card for our customers is a game-changer," said Mahima Poddar, Group Head of Personal Banking. "There is growing demand for an everyday bank that offers the benefits of a chequing account with the high interest of a savings account. We listened to our customers and built in their feedback when we developed the EQ Bank Card, which allows them to earn 2.5%∞ interest right up until they spend, earn cash back when they spend, and avoid ATM fees or other hidden charges. This is the card you want – whether you're managing your day-to-day or travelling."

"Canadians have diverse needs and expectations when it comes to managing their payments," said Balinder Ahluwalia, Senior Vice President and Group Head, Market Development, Mastercard in Canada. "We're proud to offer a convenient solution that gives Canadians greater flexibility and security for their everyday banking needs."

The EQ Bank Card offers several distinctive features for an everyday bank card:

Free cash withdrawals from any ATM in Canada

Cash-back rewards

No foreign currency conversion fees***

To get the new EQ Bank Card, new customers can sign up to EQ Bank in a matter of minutes and open a Savings Plus Account. From there, they can fund their account and order a free card in just a few quick clicks. Once they receive and activate the card, they can load it up in seconds by moving money from their Savings Plus Account or Joint Savings Plus Account. The EQ Bank Card is not yet available in Quebec.

EQ Bank launched in 2016 and now has more than $7 billion in deposits and more than 290,000 customers. It combines a high interest account with features of a chequing account, like an unlimited number of Interac e-Transfers®, free bill payments, and no minimum balance. With the Savings Plus Account, customers can earn up to 250×◊ more interest than at other banks along with the flexibility of a chequing account—and zero monthly fees. The Joint Savings Plus Account does all that and offers the ability to share the account with up to three other people. EQ Bank's GICs bring guaranteed returns with some of the best rates in the market, while the TFSA Savings Account offers tax-free interest on every dollar with no minimum balance and zero fees. EQ Bank was named the top Bank in Canada on the Forbes World's Best Banks 2022 and 2021 lists.

All EQ Bank deposit products are eligible for CDIC deposit insurance†.

About Equitable Bank

EQB Inc. trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C) and serves more than 370,000 people across Canada through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank, Canada's Challenger Bank™. Equitable Bank's wholly owned subsidiary Concentra Bank supports credit unions across Canada, which collectively serve more than 5 million members. Equitable Bank has more than $100 billion in combined assets under management and administration, with a clear mandate to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. Founded more than 50 years ago, Canada's Challenger Bank™ provides diversified personal and commercial banking and through its EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca) has been named the top Schedule I Bank in Canada on the Forbes World's Best Banks 2022 and 2021 lists. Please visit equitablebank.ca for details.

About Mastercard (NYSE: MA)

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all. www.mastercard.com

* The EQ Bank Card is a prepaid reloadable Mastercard issued by Equitable Bank pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated.

∞ Interest is calculated daily on the total closing balance and paid monthly. For the EQ Bank Card, interest is paid into the linked Savings Plus Account. Rates are per annum and subject to change without notice.

** Cash back will be paid monthly. See the EQ Bank Card Agreement for details on earning cash back and other terms and conditions that apply to the EQ Bank Card.

*** Foreign currency transactions will be subject to the Mastercard Currency Conversion rate. EQ Bank does not charge any additional FX fee or markup

™Trademark of Equitable Bank, all rights reserved.

◊ Based on research conducted by Equitable Bank comparing interest rates of base savings accounts offered by Canada's 'Big 5' banks. Rates were compared using a ratio analysis. Research is based on savings account interest rates taken from public websites as of October 3, 2022. Promotions and Rate Premiums are excluded.

® Trademark of Interac Corp. Used under license

Δ Transactions are subject to certain dollar limit maximums. For details, please see our Savings Plus Account Fees & Features page here .

† Equitable Bank is a member of CDIC. EQ Bank is a trade name of Equitable Bank.

Deposits made under EQ Bank and Equitable Bank are aggregately eligible for CDIC protection up to $100,000, per insured category, per depositor.



Investor contact: Media contact:

Richard Gill Jessica Kosmack,

Vice President Corporate Development & Investor Relations Senior Manager, Communications

investor_enquiry@eqbank.ca jkosmack@eqbank.ca

