Danone North America Brings Continued Innovation and Excellence to the Plant-Based Creamer Aisle with New Offerings from Silk® and So Delicious® Dairy Free

Danone North America Brings Continued Innovation and Excellence to the Plant-Based Creamer Aisle with New Offerings from Silk® and So Delicious® Dairy Free

Silk and So Delicious Dairy Free introduce delicious new plant-based creamers to the rapidly growing category

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the plant-based industry continues to grow, new innovations in the space are necessary to keep up with demand. A leader in the plant-based category, Danone North America is responding to this growth by elevating the plant-based creamer aisle with the launch of new Silk Mocha Almond Creamer and So Delicious Dairy Free French Vanilla Coconutmilk Creamer.

Silk (PRNewswire)

More and more people are embracing the flexitarian lifestyle, with 47% of Americans describing themselves as flexitarians, and nearly half of those describing the diet as a permanent lifestyle change1. As flexitarianism grows, so too does the interest in plant-based creamers; in the last year, plant-based creamer sales have increased by 27.6%, and plant-based creamers make up 10.6% of the overall creamer category2.

As flexitarians look for more ways to incorporate plant-based foods into their diets and morning routines, plant-based pioneers Silk and So Delicious Dairy Free are innovating to meet this demand with offerings that deliver on both quality and taste with delicious new flavors.

Silk, the No.1 plant-based creamer brand3, is launching new Silk Mocha Almond Creamer. The first non-seasonal mocha offering in the plant-based creamer category, Silk Mocha Almond Creamer is smooth, lusciously creamy, and bursting with chocolate-y flavor…minus the dairy.

"Silk was the first brand to debut plant-based creamers, and with new Mocha Almond Creamer, we're giving you even more delicious flavors of our No.1 plant-based creamer to enjoy," said Kallie Goodwin, Vice President of Traditional Creamers. "Silk continues to bring variety to consumers who are seeking new flavors to enjoy in their coffee, and the delicious chocolate flavor of new Mocha Almond Creamer is an exciting new way for plant-based consumers to savor their coffee and their day."

Silk Mocha Almond Creamer is Non-GMO Project Verified, certified vegan, and free from gluten, cholesterol, carrageenan, and artificial colors and flavors. The creamer is available this January at retailers nationwide for an MSRP of $5.49/quart. Check out the Silk product locator here to find stores near you.

The plant-based innovations from Danone North America don't stop with Silk: So Delicious Dairy Free, a leader in dairy-free products for more than thirty years, is revamping its creamer portfolio with a new look and reimagined, flavorful taste.

So Delicious is reintroducing French Vanilla Coconutmilk Creamer with an improved recipe for an even smoother, rich vanilla flavor. The brand is further expanding its creamer lineup with new Sweet & Creamy Coconutmilk Creamer, which has a creamy, delectable taste you'll enjoy with every sip.

The latest offerings also come with a new look and feel; with bold new graphics that highlight the flavor offerings, these new creamers look just as good as they taste.

"With French Vanilla and Sweet & Creamy Coconutmilk Creamers, we have reimagined our creamers, delivering even more flavor for consumers," said Goodwin. "These new creamers bring the flavors and richness you normally find in a coffeeshop straight to your fridge, and the creamy flavors will add just the right amount of sweetness to your cup of coffee."

So Delicious French Vanilla and Sweet & Creamy Coconutmilk Creamers are Non-GMO Project Verified, certified organic, and certified gluten free. Available this month, you can find the new creamers at Whole Foods, Sprouts, Kroger, and Ahold grocery stores nationwide for an MSRP of $5.69/quart. Check out the So Delicious product locator here to find stores near you.

To learn more about how Silk and So Delicious Dairy Free are continuing to improve the plant-based category, follow Silk at @Silk and So Delicious at @So_Delicious on Instagram.

1Dairy Foods, June 2022

2Based on national sales data across plant-based alternative categories, last 52 weeks ending 11/27/2022

3Based on national sales data across plant-based alternative categories, last 52 weeks ending 9/26/2021

About Silk®

Silk was founded in 1977 when the visionary founder of Silk started experimenting with soy in Boulder, Colorado. But what was once on the fringe – plant-based nutrition – is now mainstream. Silk continues to believe that plant-based foods are the best way to nourish people and the planet. Today, we offer a broad portfolio of great-tasting plant-based options, including almondmilk, NextMilk™, oatmilk, soymilk, cashewmilk, coconutmilk, dairy-free coffee creamers, and dairy-free yogurt alternatives. Connect with Silk online at Silk.com and @Silk. Silk is passionate about doing right by the planet. Climate change poses an existential threat to earth and our food system — that's why we're supporting almond farmers in implementing regenerative agriculture practices that work in harmony with nature and help restore the land. For more information, visit https://silk.com/about-us/sustainability/.

About So Delicious® Dairy Free

So Delicious Dairy Free has been bringing joy to dairy-free lives for the last 30 years. We offer an array of delicious dairy-free delights you can enjoy sipping, scooping, licking and drinking throughout the day. From our robust allergen testing program, to the innovative work we do creating products made with the highest quality ingredients, we are committed to doing the right thing for people, animals and the planet. Our entire line of foods and beverages is certified vegan and either enrolled in or verified by the Non-GMO Project. So Delicious Dairy Free offers a portfolio of dairy-free products, including frozen desserts, beverages, yogurt alternatives, coffee creamers and more, and is proud to be part of the B Corp™ Movement. Find more information at: https://sodeliciousdairyfree.com/about-us/our-impact/.

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our strong portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Happy Family® Organics, Honest to Goodness®, Horizon® Organic, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK®, Two Good®, Wallaby® Organic and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 16 production locations across the U.S. and Canada, Danone North America's mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit www.danonenorthamerica.com/. For more information on Danone North America's B Corp™ status, visit: https://www.bcorporation.net/en-us/find-a-b-corp/company/danone-north-america.

Silk® and So Delicious® Dairy Free release new plant-based creamers that deliver on both quality and taste (PRNewswire)

So Delicious Dairy Free (PRNewsfoto/So Delicious Dairy Free) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Danone North America