Factor4 Announces Gift Card Integration with DX1

BROOMALL, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Factor4, LLC, a leading provider of gift card and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce their gift card integration with DX1, an entirely cloud-based dealership management system for the motorcycle and powersports industry.

The integration enables dealerships to have an omnichannel gift card solution that will generate additional revenue and bring in new customers. The integration will enable dealerships to seamlessly process gift card transactions direct from their dealership management system.

"We are excited to rollout our gift card integration with DX1 and eager to work on our loyalty integration next," said Dan Battista, Factor4 CEO. "We are expanding our market share in this vertical and are thrilled to be doing so by teaming up with the industry's leading technology solution."

"DX1 is happy to partner with Factor4 and their gift card solution," said CJ Pedler, Vice President of Dealer Services, DX1. "We want to provide our dealers with solutions that can help grow their business and make their daily lives easier; and we think Factor4 can do that."

To learn more about Factor4's integration with DX1 or their omnichannel gift card and loyalty programs, contact: 484-471-3963 or sales@factor4gift.com.

About Factor4

Factor4, LLC was formed by four payment service experts to provide the premier gift card and loyalty solution. The founders' strength comes from their combined industry expertise and extensive network. Factor4's strength is from its best-in-class proprietary platform, technology, integrations and team. The RewardOS API provides effortless, feature-rich integration to a wide range of point-of-sale devices. Factor4 boasts the most integrations of all gift and loyalty providers. Factor4 serves over 16,000 customers and growing. For more information, visit www.factor4gift.com.

About DX1

Founded in 2012, DX1 is a complete cloud-based dealership management system for the motorcycle and Powersports industry. The perfect combination of a DMS, website, and marketing tools and services means dealers no longer have to invest in separate solutions to run their dealerships. All of the components of DX1 work seamlessly together, allowing dealers to be with their customers rather than behind a computer screen duplicating data entry efforts. The continuous, real-time flow of data throughout the departments of a dealership can simplify tasks and improve day-to-day operations all within one system with one login. For more information on DX1 visit: www.DX1app.com

For media inquiries, contact Aimee DuCasse, Director of Marketing, Factor4 at 610-662-7926 or aimee@factor4gift.com.

