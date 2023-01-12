Lilac Center Joins ARC Health

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ARC Health, a Thurston Group portfolio company, has announced the acquisition of the Lilac Center, an integrated mental health care provider group with four locations in Kansas and Missouri.

Founded in 2000 by Amy Tibbitts, LSCSW, and Tony Tibbitts, the Lilac Center offers a wide range of psychological services with a Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) focus, servicing the greater Kansas City metro and surrounding areas.

Staffed with intensively trained licensed professional therapists, the Lilac Center helps those who suffer with childhood trauma, PTSD, suicidal thoughts, addictions, and relationship issues as well as those who are diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, Tony Tibbitts said. As the center's Practice President, for 23 years, Tibbitts has guided operations and staff on a consistent path of success and excellence in client care.

The Tibbitts' said that since being introduced to ARC Health, they've especially appreciated ARC's focus on partnering with quality practices. Amy Tibbitts emphasized that "ARC Health's support allows us to further strengthen the quality services we provide, enhance professional development opportunities for staff, and expand our mission in helping those who suffer with borderline personality disorder. We know our values are aligned and look forward to many successful years ahead!"

Amy Tibbitts has provided DBT in private practice settings since October of 2000. She underwent intensive DBT training through Behavioral Tech, LLC, founded by DBT developer Marsha Linehan. Amy has held speaking engagements and provided training on DBT to numerous community stakeholders. She has also co-authored two DBT skills workbooks.

Vince Morra, ARC Health CEO, says the addition of the Lilac Center and their focus on DBT "fills a need by providing additional resources and another path for individuals and families suffering with mental illness. Amy and Tony are great additions to the team."

ARC Health, formed in 2021, has practices, psychiatrists, psychologists, and therapists in Connecticut, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. The addition of the Lilac Center adds Kansas and Missouri to the list.

About ARC Health

ARC Health is a premier group of mental healthcare practices who have come together as partners while maintaining their individual identities. Their forward-thinking and supportive partnership of mental healthcare providers is geared toward increasing success via a collaborative network. The ARC Health business model is pioneering the space with a unified, provider-centric approach that reinforces clinical autonomy while also joining together as equity-owning partners.

About Thurston Group

Thurston Group is a private equity firm that focuses on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare and related business services sectors. Thurston has an extensive track record of partnering with physicians and building fast-growing healthcare businesses, including ARC Health, Smile Doctors, US Endo Partners, US Oral Surgery Management, South Georgia Dental Management, Gen4 Dental Partners, Options Medical Weight Loss, and U.S. Orthopedic Partners. Over its 37-year history, Thurston Group has returned more than $4B of invested capital.

