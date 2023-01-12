NovoEd Presents L&D Campfire: A Virtual Celebration of Learning Science, Tools, and Research

Social and Collaborative Learning Platform Brings Together L&D Professionals to Explore the Possibilities Presented by Cohort-Based Learning for Today's Transformational Organizations

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NovoEd , the leading cohort-based learning platform for deep capability building in the enterprise, presents its first-ever L&D Campfire , a half-day, multi-dimensional immersion in social and collaborative learning. The virtual celebration will assemble a large and diverse group of L&D leaders for intimate "learning campfires" to help co-create the future of cohort-based learning.

On Thursday, Jan. 19 from 12-2:45 p.m. ET, this virtual "un-conference" will explore the latest workplace learning advancements including corporate academies, learning journeys, scenario-based learning, and long-form program design and how these product innovations can drive upskilling, digital transformation, and more in forward-thinking organizations. Thought leaders across industries will gather to seek solutions for some of L&D's biggest challenges today, including how to train employees beyond technical skills, how to demonstrate the effectiveness of learning programs, and how to gain buy-in across the C-suite and the entire organization.

"We are thrilled to kick off 2023 by gathering some of the world's most innovative and influential learning leaders for our first-ever L&D Campfire," said NovoEd Chief Marketing Officer Christina Yu. "As a social and collaborative learning platform, NovoEd is excited by the opportunity to bring together professionals committed to the future of learning and honor those organizations that are pushing the boundaries of L&D and evolving its place in the enterprise."

The day's programming includes an introduction focused on the challenges in today's historic era of business transformation and alignment faced by large enterprises today; campfire-style breakout sessions uniting participants to discover lessons learned from high-impact customer stories; a "gallery walk" of award-winning learning programs implemented by top organizations; and a keynote talk hosted by Dr. Michael Arena, co-founder of the Connected Commons and author of Adaptive Space: How GM and Other Companies are Positively Disrupting Themselves and Transforming into Agile Organizations. Dr. Arena will cover "How Social Learning Enables Innovation & Execution in the Next World of Work."

Event participants will have access to a range of new tools and tactics created to better design and measure the success of learning initiatives, the latest research on L&D trends such as capability academies, and opportunities to further connect with each other via NovoEd's dynamic LX Community .

To learn more and register, visit https://novoed.com/resources/ld-campfire-2023/ .

About NovoEd

Founded at Stanford's Social Algorithms Lab in 2012, NovoEd is a capability-building platform that uses social and collaborative learning to drive performance readiness at scale. Through cohort-based experiences, NovoEd taps into collective wisdom, placing each learner at the center of perspective, application, and expertise. Large enterprises such as 3M, GE, and Nestlé partner with NovoEd to accelerate their critical initiatives, reconnect teams, and achieve rapid alignment through learning that is felt, experienced and swiftly transformed into impact. Visit https://www.novoed.com/ to learn more.

