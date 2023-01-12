STANDARD INDUSTRIES APPOINTS JOHN ALTMEYER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GAF, NORTH AMERICA'S LARGEST ROOFING MANUFACTURER

Succeeds Jim Schnepper, Who Joins the Standard Advisory Board

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Industries, a privately-held global industrial company operating in more than 80 countries with over 20,000 employees, today announced the appointment of John Altmeyer as Chief Executive Officer of GAF, North America's largest roofing manufacturer. After 28 successful years at GAF, Schnepper, who was appointed President of GAF in 2017 and became CEO in 2021, has stepped down and is joining the Standard Advisory Board.

"John Altmeyer is a renowned industry leader who will draw upon his deep experience, relationships and track record to drive GAF's next stage of growth," said David Millstone, co-CEO of Standard Industries. "Over the past few years, as Executive Chairman, Commercial Roofing, John set GAF up to be as successful in commercial as it is in the residential market. We now look forward to working with him as he leads the entire company into the future."

"We are grateful to Jim Schnepper for his dedication to GAF over his many years with the company and wish him success in his next chapter," said David Winter, co-CEO of Standard Industries. "As one of the industry's most respected executives, John is the right person to step in as CEO of GAF. He will build on the momentum he helped create in GAF's commercial business and continue to strengthen and expand GAF's broader leadership in the industry."

Schnepper led GAF during a period of tremendous growth and transformation and through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, as part of his nearly three decades with the company.

"It has been an honor working at GAF to help Americans protect what matters most," said Schnepper. "As I leave the company to focus on my young family—including my one-year-old triplets—and take the time to explore future opportunities, I know I leave GAF in great hands with Standard Industries and John's leadership. I look forward to joining Standard's advisory board and watching the incredible team at GAF continue to lead the industry."

Altmeyer's new role is effective immediately. He joined GAF in 2021 as Executive Chairman, Commercial Roofing. Under his leadership, GAF Commercial sales have more than doubled and significant strategic progress has been made to set the business up for continued growth. He previously served for 21 years as President of Carlisle Construction Materials.

"I am thrilled to lead GAF, as I share David and David's ambitions to continue growing and evolving the best company in the industry," said Altmeyer. "I thank Jim for everything he's done for GAF, and I'm grateful for his guidance during this transition. We will further build on GAF's best-in-class service, product innovation and customer relationships across all areas of the business. I came to GAF because I know this team will win, and I am excited to lead them forward."

About Standard Industries

Standard Industries is a privately-held global industrial company operating in over 80 countries with over 20,000 employees. The Standard ecosystem spans a broad array of holdings, technologies and investments—including both public and private companies from early to late-stage—as well as world-class building solutions, performance materials, logistics, real estate and next-generation solar technology. Throughout its history, Standard has leveraged its deep industry expertise and vision to create outsize value across its businesses, which today include operating companies GAF, BMI, Grace, GAF Energy, Siplast, Schiedel, SGI, and Standard Logistics, as well as Standard Investments and Winter Properties. Learn more at www.standardindustries.com.

About GAF

GAF is North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer and a part of Standard Industries. GAF's products include a comprehensive portfolio of roofing and waterproofing solutions for residential and commercial properties as well as for civil engineering applications. GAF provides end-to-end support for architects, specifiers, contractors and property owners seeking high-quality performance and technical guidance. Through its innovative and customer-driven solutions, the company has protected homes, businesses, families and communities for over 130 years. Learn more at www.GAF.com.

