TCL Named the Official TV Partner of the NFL

CORONA, Calif., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL ®, one of the world's best-selling consumer electronics brands and leading technology companies, today announced it has been named the Official TV Partner of the NFL. The multi-year partnership is a significant move for TCL, a company that continues to dominate the television space as one of the top TV brands in North America.

Building upon the 2023 momentum which was spurred by a successful showing at the Super Bowl of tech – the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, this partnership paves the way for TCL to reach the NFL's massive fanbase with its premium, innovative big screen lineup, which will enhance their experience of watching America's most popular sport from their living room.

TCL's commitment to make advanced technologies like QLED and giant screens up to 98" accessible to all fans will help the NFL continue to elevate fans' experience and deepen their passion for the sport. The deal also gives TCL the ability to use the NFL's marks and work with the league's teams and players to market their award-winning products to consumers.

"As TV and sports have long been a winning marriage, becoming the Official TV Partner of the NFL gives TCL a strategic partnership to affirm its formula for success - high quality, unmatched performance, and exceptional value among consumers who expect the best," said Chris Hamdorf, Senior Vice President, TCL North America. "As we just proved at CES, our brand has grown globally and as our product offering expands beyond home theater, we are confident that aligning with the NFL will bolster our brand recognition and are thrilled to have them as a key partner to kick off this next chapter for TCL."

"The NFL is excited to welcome TCL as our Official TV Partner and look forward to our fans enjoying their technology through a superior television experience. Our broadcasts can only look as good as the TVs they're displayed on which makes TCL's products truly meaningful to the NFL experience," said Nana-Yaw Asamoah, Senior Vice President of Partnership Strategy and New Business for the NFL. "The NFL spends a lot of time evaluating potential partners to ensure their products, performance, and culture match our standard for excellence and TCL is a perfect fit. We look forward to helping them continue to grow their brand recognition and business."

The partnership represents a culmination of the years of hard work TCL has spent in developing the largest television screens with the best display technology to bring home a world-class TV experience. Since its 2014 start in North America, TCL's products have received high marks by consumer reviews and Net Promoter Scores, as well as rave reviews from the media for having industry-leading technology and features, earning the brand Editor's Choice awards from almost every major news outlet.

About TCL

TCL Electronics specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics including TVs, mobile phones, audio devices, smart home products and appliances. Combining thoughtful design and innovative technology to inspire greatness, our lineup delivers must-have features and meaningful experiences. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art display panel factory help TCL deliver innovation for all.

