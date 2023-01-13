Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Enovix Corporation (ENVX) Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Enovix Corporation f/k/a Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. ("Enovix" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ENVX, RSVA) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired Enovix common stock (or Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. common stock prior to July 15, 2021) between February 22, 2021 and January 3, 2023, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/envx.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements that overstated the Company's ability to produce batteries at scale, touting the Company's "meaningful progress" in scaling up its manufacturing facility, and its being positioned to deliver batteries ahead of competitions, despite its continued manufacturing issues.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/envx or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Enovix, you have until March 7, 2023, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

