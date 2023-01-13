Deloitte US Selects Jason Girzadas CEO; Lara Abrash Chair of the Board

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking the culmination of the leadership succession process that Deloitte US undertakes every four years, Jason Girzadas has been selected as chief executive officer and Lara Abrash has been selected as the chair of the board, beginning June 4, 2023, subject to a partner ratification vote. Jason and Lara will succeed Deloitte US CEO Joe Ucuzoglu and Chair Janet Foutty.

"Jason's business leadership and commitment to serving our clients and alliance partners has delivered tremendous impact for Deloitte, our clients, and the overall professional services profession. His experience and ability to drive an innovation culture and technology-driven transformation positions him to lead our firm through the complexities and opportunities of the future. Lara's distinguished career, including her deep regulatory and governance experience and passion for the partnership, has prepared her to lead our board forward with distinction," said Foutty. "Jason and Lara are visionary leaders with proven track records who bring complementary experiences representing the breadth of our firm, which will make for a strong partnership to skillfully lead our firm over the next four years."

"I have had the pleasure of working closely with Jason and Lara over many years, most recently as members of the US Executive Committee," said Ucuzoglu, who was recently elected Deloitte Global CEO. "I am thrilled by their selection, and I am confident that our clients, people, communities and capital markets will benefit from their joint leadership over the next four years."

Ucuzoglu added, "Further, I speak on behalf of our entire organization in expressing our utmost appreciation for Janet's leadership as the chair of the board during this period of unprecedented success, and personally, I can't thank her enough for her collaboration. While she decided not to seek a second term, Janet's extraordinary impact and her commitment to our clients, our people, and innovation have positioned us strongly as we move into the future."

Girzadas currently serves as the managing principal of Businesses, Global and Strategic Services (BGS), where he is responsible for driving integration across Deloitte's four businesses spanning Audit & Assurance, Consulting, Tax, and Risk & Financial Advisory. In this role, he has been instrumental to strengthening the quality of Deloitte's services along with our strategic market positioning. He serves as a member of the US Executive Committee, the advisory partner for several large clients, and has been actively engaged with several of Deloitte's strategic alliance relationships.

"I am deeply honored and excited to be asked to serve as our firm's next US CEO, and to work closely with Lara as our US chair. Through the leadership of Joe and Janet, and the day-to-day impact of our more than 7,000 partners, principals, and managing directors and more than 165,000 professionals, Deloitte is in an incredibly strong position to continue to serve our clients with excellence as an integrated firm across our four businesses, to fulfill our responsibilities in serving the capital markets, to create a leading talent experience for our people, and to be an organization that lives its purpose," said Girzadas.

Previously, Girzadas was the Deloitte Global Consulting leader, where he oversaw double-digit revenue growth, while evolving the Global Consulting business strategy to meet the needs of the changing business and global landscapes. He has also served on the Deloitte Global board of directors. He has a long track-record of helping clients navigate the challenge of large-scale strategic and technology-driven change and also previously served as the life sciences and health care industry leader for Deloitte Consulting LLP.

Girzadas holds a BA in economics from Purdue University and a Master of Science in Health Administration from Rush University.

Abrash currently serves as chair and CEO of Deloitte & Touche LLP and has been responsible for overseeing all aspects of its US Audit & Assurance practice, including the execution of its quality, innovation, growth, and talent strategies. Throughout her career, Abrash has held significant client responsibilities serving as a global lead client service partner on a variety of large multinational clients across multiple industries, including financial services, consumer products, technology, and hospitality. She is also a member of the US Executive Committee and the advisory partner for several large clients.

"I am honored and humbled by the confidence our partners have placed in me to lead the Deloitte board. I look forward to continuing the effective, transparent governance of our partnership while collaborating with Jason and the management team to build upon our legacy as the world's leading professional services firm -- one that is defined by solving the most complex and unique challenges facing our clients and society," said Abrash.

Abrash brings more than 25 years of experience in professional services, including 15 years as a partner. Previously within the US Audit & Assurance practice, she served as its deputy CEO, national managing partner of Audit Innovation and Client Service Delivery, and chief operating officer. She has also served as a member of the Deloitte US board of directors.

She holds a BA in economics from the University of Albany, SUNY and an MBA from Baruch College.

