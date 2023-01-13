InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Camera System for Semi-Trucks (CHK-333)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to reverse and maneuver a large truck in confined areas," said an inventor, from Hebron, Ind., "so I invented THE SPOTTING EYE SYSTEM. My design eliminates the need to climb from the semi-truck cab to look behind the trailer and it reduces stress and anxiety for the driver."

The invention provides improved viewing capabilities when reversing a tractor-trailer or large cargo van at night. In doing so, it eliminates the guesswork associated with reversing blindly. As a result, it enhances safety and it reduces the risk of low-speed accidents and vehicular damage. The invention features a reliable and weatherproof design that is easy to use so it is ideal for trucking companies and professional truck drivers.

