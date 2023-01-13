InventHelp Inventors Develop Convenient New Fishing Accessory (BEC-262)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be a convenient all-in-one design for a tackle box and live bait container that is easy to carry and use at a fishing spot," said one of two inventors, from Marlborough, Mass., "so we invented the TRU LIVE BAIT & TACKLE. Our design increases organization and convenience and it would help keep bait fish alive, active, and healthy."

The patent-pending invention provides a convenient new accessory for fishermen. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional tackle boxes and bait containers. As a result, it provides a constant supply of oxygen and fresh air to an angler's bait fish. It also saves time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for fishing enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-BEC-262, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

