Embraer Wins Order for Fifteen E195-E2s

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer (NYSE: ERJ, B3: EMB3) has secured a new firm order for 15 new E195-E2 aircraft from an undisclosed customer.

The order is valued at US$1.17 billion at list price and will be added to the Q4 2022 backlog.

Follow us on Twitter: @Embraer

About Embraer

Embraer is a global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil. It manufactures aircraft for Commercial and Executive aviation, Defense & Security, and Agricultural customers. The company also provides after-sales services & support through a worldwide network of wholly-owned entities and authorized agents.

Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft. On average, about every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world. The aircraft transport over 145 million passengers per year.

Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats and is the main exporter of high value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service and parts distribution centers across the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe.

View original content:

SOURCE Embraer S.A.